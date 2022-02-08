Bill seeks $42 million to replace embattled youth facility as DOC asks to repair it

Years after lawmakers promised to replace a juvenile corrections facility steeped in controversy and multimillion-dollar settlements, a bipartisan bill coming before a hearing Tuesday would authorize $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility near Milwaukee.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has long committed to closing the embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, would almost certainly sign the bill into law.

The bill would likely hasten the relocation of youth imprisoned at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin, facilities that in the last decade have faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

But the new facility likely wouldn't be ready for years to come.

As the bill awaits approval, the Department of Corrections requested $3 million to replace Lincoln Hills' boilers, water heaters and electrical panels, which the state Buildings Commission is set to review Wednesday.

The Lincoln Hills repairs are needed imminently because the facility's appliances are beyond their intended life expectancy, the agency request stated.

"When a replacement facility is funded and youth moved, DOC intends to continue using the facility," agency spokesman John Beard said in a statement. "There are plans to convert it to a minimum-security adult institution. So, whether for youth or adults, the facility will still be used and needed maintenance will continue."

Lincoln Hills is located in Irma, about 30 miles north of Wausau.

Agreement, then delays

The bipartisan bill comes up for a hearing nearly four years after Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to shut Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities.

The bill Walker signed into law received unanimous support, but then momentum slowed.

Evers in 2019 signed into law a bill extending the closure date to July 2021, but he later said that wasn't a realistic deadline.

While money had been made available for counties to build youth corrections facilities, and the state Buildings Commission approved the expansion of the mental health-focused Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, the state effort to create a smaller Lincoln Hills replacement lagged behind, causing a ripple effect.

"We've created two out of the three legs of the stool, but until we do the third one, we're not going to be able to realize the whole thing," said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, a former state public defender.

Evers in his two budgets since he became governor proposed replacement sites for Lincoln Hills, but each was rejected by the Legislature.

Similar to the bill, he asked for around $46 million to build a facility in Milwaukee County in his proposed 2021-23 biennial budget. Republicans instead set aside $4 million to begin site selection and design in a move Democrats said would further delay closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities.

A couple of years before that, the Legislature rejected Evers' proposal to use $115 million to construct state-run high-security juvenile facilities.

The Republican-led Joint Finance Committee also denied DOC's request for $73 million for two state-run facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties for more serious offenders.

Republicans cited pushback from local governments and area residents in Milwaukee and Hortonia as main reasons for their decision not to fund state-run facilities for serious juvenile offenders in those communities.

"It’s great to hear the Legislature is finally considering coming to the table on this issue, but it’s unfortunate it has taken this long after Republicans have repeatedly obstructed the governor’s efforts to reform our juvenile justice system and take meaningful action toward closing these facilities," Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in a statement.

In August 2020 Dane County, as well as two other counties, pulled out of agreements with the state to build regional centers over operating budget concerns, uncertainty surrounding state funds, a lack of progress on the new high-security facilities and concern over whether the state was committed to the overall juvenile justice system changes necessary to make a new system work correctly.

Racine County, however, is moving forward with creating a local facility.

But for Goyke, the past legislative roadblocks are an afterthought.

"I am focused on not re-litigating past successes, failures, etc.," he said. "The reality is we can focus on getting this bill passed."

Lincoln Hills

There were 135 teenagers incarcerated at Lincoln Hills in March 2018, when former Gov. Walker signed 2017 Act 185 to close the facility. In early February, there were 38.

And in the last year, quarterly court-ordered reports have found improvement within the facility, though they clarified that problems remain.

"There continues to be concern regarding programming, use of force, use of mechanical restraints, youth self-confining, quality and quantity of education, and other issues," wrote monitor Teresa Abreu after a January visit. "However, overall, youth and staff morale were good and there has been progress in some areas of the consent decree from the last site visit."

The new system will be a massive change for the better, Goyke said, with a far lower capacity and a location better for visitors.

"It will not be hours and hours away from the most populous communities, which is disproportionately where kids come from and where they go home to," he said.

The modern new facility's location near Milwaukee would be a critical factor in reducing future crime, with studies showing that people commit fewer crimes when they are visited in prison, which would be more likely in a community close to their homes.

"We know the location matters is because of retaining connections to the community, family, school, employment, etc., as well as the staffing challenges that can come with having a diverse staff and programming and educational opportunities that meet the kids where they are," Goyke said.

