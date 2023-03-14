A state licensing board could no longer bar therapists from attempting to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity through what's known as "conversion therapy" under a bill the Assembly is due to vote on Tuesday.

Another Republican-supported bill before the Assembly would require any Wisconsin school that reports 100 or more incidents in a semester, with at least 25 of those resulting in arrest, to hire an armed school resource officer.

Assembly Bill 3 follows a January vote by the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to strike a recently implemented rule that classified intervention by a marriage and family therapist, counselor or social worker to try to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity as unprofessional conduct.

Under the bill, the Department of Safety and Professional Services' board that licenses marriage and family therapists, counselors and social workers — which implemented the original rule — would be prohibited from enacting future measures banning conversion therapy by licensed professionals.

Even if the bill were to make it through the Legislature, it would almost certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has strongly opposed the practice of conversion therapy.

The rule was developed in 2020 based on a process launched in 2018 under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

In 2021, the rules committee introduced a bill to block the rule, but that bill never left committee and ultimately died at the end of the legislative session last year. Soon after, in December, the DSPS board's rule went back into effect, which prompted the rules committee to strike the measure earlier this year.

Republican members of the committee said in January the counselors examining board is not allowed to implement the rule under state law and overstepped its legislative authority by doing so.

However, a memo prepared by the Wisconsin Legislative Council in 2020 notes that state statutes “likely provide significant authority” to the DSPS board to promulgate the rule.

As of Monday, four groups — the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers — had registered in opposition to the bill. Conservative Christian organization Wisconsin Family Action supports the measure.

Conversion therapy for minors has been banned in more than a dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, Madison, Sun Prairie, West Allis, Shorewood, Cudahy, Glendale, Racine, Sheboygan, Appleton, Eau Claire and Superior. At least 20 states and the District of Columbia have also banned the practice with minors.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors' health equity, human needs and strategic planning committee last week approved a resolution declaring the county's official position opposing conversion therapy. The full board is expected to vote on the resolution next week.

Supervisor Peter Burgelis, who authored the resolution, said the county "has a responsibility to promote the mental health and well-being of all its residents."

“Conversion ‘therapy’ is a harmful and ineffective practice that is based on the false assumption that sexual orientation or gender identity is a defect that can be changed or ‘cured’, which is not supported by any credible scientific evidence," Burgelis said in a statement.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, calls conversion therapy, also known as "reparative therapy," "dangerous and discredited" and it has been rejected by mainstream medical and mental health organizations for decades. Both the American Psychological Association and American Medical Association have also denounced conversion therapy.

School resource officers

Under Assembly Bill 69, a portion of the cost of hiring a school resource officer would be covered by the state using federal COVID-19 funds.

A fiscal estimate prepared by the state Department of Public Instruction notes that such a reimbursement would likely not be allowed as federal funds are intended to be used to address the impact of the pandemic. A similar estimate from the state Department of Administration states that schools would incur additional costs to collect, maintain and report crime statistics and the total cost of the measure cannot be determined.

The state's two largest school districts in Madison and Milwaukee voted to remove resource officers from schools in 2020.