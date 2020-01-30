Bill in the works to set later bar time during Democratic convention includes wedding barn measures

Long-sought legislation to set a 4 a.m. bar closing time during this summer's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is coming, along with a plan to regulate wedding barns, according to a bill draft shared with the Cap Times.
The language, which would allow southern and southeastern Wisconsin restaurants and bars to operate under extended hours from July 13-17 if municipalities sign off, has been discussed since last spring, after Milwaukee was selected as the host of this year’s convention.
But in addition to lengthening hours in more than a dozen counties — including Dane, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Racine — preliminary legislation also aims to require that wedding barns be licensed by the state, hours of operation at small breweries get cut, and alcohol permits be granted for State Fair Park and Road America.
The bill draft, from a number of Republican lawmakers including state Rep. Rob Swearingen, comes in the waning days of the session, as legislators prepare for a few more floor dates in February and potentially March before wrapping up their work.
Reaction to the draft so far has been mixed, with some calling for a "clean bill" dealing solely with the DNC provision and others saying the proposal is a "reasonable compromise." The language was shared with the Cap Times Wednesday.
Swearingen, a former president of the Wisconsin Tavern League and co-owner of a Rhinelander supper club, said many of the proposals in the bill "work together" through hours and regulatory issues.
"Any time you deal with alcohol in the state of Wisconsin, there’s a lot of stakeholders," he said in an interview Thursday. "Even though the DNC hours on its face alone seems like an easy fix or a quick fix, it opens up liquor laws. And so a lot of these stakeholders start coming out."
Backers of the DNC language say longer hours would help bars and restaurants take advantage of late-night activity during the convention and bolster the gathering's economic benefit to Wisconsin.
Still, one major component of the draft deals with wedding barns, the privately owned establishments advertised to the public and available to rent for a variety of events. The operations have been a point of contention in Wisconsin as officials debate how to regulate them, with the Tavern League in staunch support of more oversight and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty strongly opposed.
The bill draft shows wedding barns and other event venues would be subject to a $2,000 biennial permit fee, paid to the state Department of Revenue, and wouldn’t be able to stay open past midnight.
It appears the language wouldn’t impact tailgating, a concern raised last session after a bill to extend winery hours was amended to prohibit private property owners from allowing alcohol to be drunk on their premises without a retail license.
Tavern League lobbyist Scott Stenger, calling the measure “a reasonable proposal,” said the bill seeks to ensure wedding barns have licensed bartenders and liability insurance coverage.
“We are putting, I would say, minimum regulation on these venues for the public’s interest,” he said.
Representatives from WILL, which has advocated for wedding barns to operate without alcohol licenses, said the group is reviewing the draft.
The inclusion of language seeking to regulate wedding barns has been the subject of media coverage over the last couple weeks, with the Milwaukee Business Journal reporting Jan. 21 the plan to extend bar time was in jeopardy because of it.
That same publication reported Swearingen, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and backers of the 4 a.m. bar-closing proposal met last week and stakeholders left the gathering feeling optimistic an agreement could be reached.
The offices of Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
After reviewing the bill draft language Wednesday, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce lobbyist Steve Bass said he was still optimistic about finding a solution to accommodate extended bar hours.
“We appreciate the work that legislators are doing to try to reach consensus,” he said. “We think the cleaner a product we get the better.”
Meanwhile, Wisconsin Restaurant Association president and CEO Kristine Hillmer called the plan "a reasonable compromise" and noted she's now "much more confident that we have a path forward" than she was just a week ago.
"We hope through this compromise it’s just going to put the issue to rest," she said.
Separately, Wisconsin Grocers Association President and CEO Brandon Scholz said after reviewing the document and talking to potentially affected businesses, the draft is "well thought out" and amounts to "a reasonable proposal."
In addition to the wedding barn language, the draft includes a number of other measures that would ensure that vendors within State Fair Park are properly licensed to serve alcohol through the State Fair Park Board, let the Department of Revenue grant retail alcohol permits to Elkhart Lake’s Road America vendors and limit small breweries' hours.
The state Assembly passed a separate bill in November containing part of the language surrounding Road America and breweries. While that legislation received a public hearing before a Senate committee later that month — where a couple senators raised concerns about the brewery provisions — it hasn’t seen any other movement.
Backers of the bill at the time said because of Road America's large racetrack, covering multiple municipalities, there were "challenges" with liquor licenses. The legislation sought to provide them a carve-out so they could legally operate.
That language was carried over to the latest bill draft, as well as slightly tweaked measures to limit the hours small breweries could stay open.
Currently, breweries can theoretically operate 24 hours. But the bill draft would officially set closing hours for those establishments, aligning brewers with “Class B” liquor license holders, including bars. Still, the language would allow qualifying breweries to have extended hours during the DNC as well.
Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition head William Glass, who said his group hadn’t been involved in drafting the language, called for lawmakers to advance a “clean bill” and involve the brewers in “broader conversations” going forward.
“The DNC (extended hours), it makes sense, it’s a no-brainer. It’s good for Wisconsin, it’s good for small businesses, not just for the Milwaukee area but for the extending towns and restaurants and what not,” he said. “And then they throw this thing in there.”
Going forward, Swearingen didn't give a timeline for introducing the bill, saying there are "still moving parts and pieces," as well as other interested groups to brief on the plan.
"We have a long way to go and a short time to get there," he said.
