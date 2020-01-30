Bill in the works to set later bar time during Democratic convention includes wedding barn measures

Reaction to the draft so far has been mixed, with some calling for a "clean bill" dealing solely with the DNC provision and others saying the proposal is a "reasonable compromise." The language was shared with the Cap Times Wednesday.

Swearingen, a former president of the Wisconsin Tavern League and co-owner of a Rhinelander supper club, said many of the proposals in the bill "work together" through hours and regulatory issues.

"Any time you deal with alcohol in the state of Wisconsin, there’s a lot of stakeholders," he said in an interview Thursday. "Even though the DNC hours on its face alone seems like an easy fix or a quick fix, it opens up liquor laws. And so a lot of these stakeholders start coming out."

Backers of the DNC language say longer hours would help bars and restaurants take advantage of late-night activity during the convention and bolster the gathering's economic benefit to Wisconsin.