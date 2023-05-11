A sweeping GOP bill that would boost state funding to Wisconsin communities while also imposing a number of new restrictions on local government is expected to come before the Assembly next week as Republicans try to fast-track the measure ahead of the state’s budget process.

But before Assembly Bill 245 comes to a vote, Republicans plan to make last-minute changes to the bill that, as written, faces a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Rep. Todd Novak, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Local Government, told reporters Thursday.

The Dodgeville Republican would not say what changes might be made to the bill, which would provide local governments with $227 million in new funding but also impose strict limits on how the money can be spent as well as several other restrictions

“They want to do one amendment, to put in everything and negotiate it on the floor,” Novak said.

“Everything is on the table right now,” Novak added. “You will have a bill that will pass next Wednesday in the Assembly.”

Novak’s committee voted 8-4 Thursday, with all Democratic members opposed, to advance the bill. Democrats on the committee proposed a failed amendment to essentially strip nonpolicy items from the bill, including one that would bar local health officials from closing a business for more than two weeks to help control an outbreak or epidemic and another that would allow local governments in the northern portion of the state the ability to essentially kill any proposed land acquisitions by passing a resolution opposing the measure.

Yet another measure in the bill would prohibit counties and cities from holding public votes on advisory referendums.

“This process was rushed … and frankly, this process is dysfunctional,” Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, said.

It also remains unclear where the state Senate stands on the measure. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s spokesperson Michael Pyritz said Thursday the proposal is still “a work in progress.”

Evers, meanwhile, has already promised to veto the bill as written. The Democratic governor said last week the proposal doesn’t spend enough and imposes unnecessary restrictions on counties and cities.

The bill would would divert a penny of every nickel collected under the state’s 5-cent sales tax to counties, towns, villages and cities to pay for various services.

Municipalities would receive $176 million in increased aid under the proposal, with the distribution broken down into three categories, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau:

Municipalities with populations under 5,000 would receive a total of $82.8 million.

Those with populations between 5,000 and 30,000 would split $47.2 million.

Those with populations above 30,000 would receive $46.4 million.

Counties, meanwhile, would receive about $50 million.

The measure also would allow for $300 million in spending on a three-year pilot program to encourage local governments to share more services.

Under the draft bill, local governments could only spend the additional funds on law enforcement, fire protection, responding to emergencies, public works and transportation.

Law enforcement

Another provision would prevent local governments from reducing their level of law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services.

Under the bill, communities would see state aid cut by 15% if they do not meet at least two of four requirements:

Maintain the level of funds spent on police, fire and EMS from the previous year.

Don’t eliminate any police, fire or EMS positions.

Maintain the number of moving violation tickets as the previous year.

Maintain the number of arrests made in the previous year.

Some have raised concern that the two latter requirements violate a state law prohibiting quotas on law enforcement to issue a specific number of citations, complaints or warnings.

“There still is a quota system for arrests and citations,” Anderson said. “That absolutely needs to go.”

Created in 1911 alongside the state income tax, Wisconsin’s shared revenue program initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

But the percentage of income tax revenue allocated to local entities has plummeted over the years and has remained essentially unchanged for nearly three decades despite overall growth in tax revenues, according to a February report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.