Bill allowing 4 a.m. bar closing during convention advances

Wisconsin wants to roll out the barrel into the early morning hours for people coming for the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Bars across the state will be able to stay open until 4 a.m. the four nights of the convention under a bipartisan bill approved unanimously by a state Assembly committee on Thursday. Expanding the hours had support from groups representing the state's bars, restaurants and tourism industries.

The proposal originally would have allowed only bars in and around Milwaukee where the convention is being held to stay open later, but it was expanded to statewide. Local governments would have to sign off on the later hours.

"I think we can all agree that we want the DNC convention goers to have a great time in Milwaukee and now across the state," said Republican Rep. Rob Swearingen, who owns the Al-Gen supper club in Rhinelander, about 250 miles north of the convention site in downtown Milwaukee. He is also past president of the Wisconsin Tavern League, which supports the expanded hours.

Bars currently must close at 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

