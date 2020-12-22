Biggest expenses in Dane County's $700k presidential recount: workers, scanners

Milwaukee County officials haven’t responded to requests in recent days seeking the costs of administering the recount there. The county had previously estimated doing so would amount to just over $2 million.

The Legislature’s Republican-led budget panel, the Joint Finance Committee, earlier this month refused to reimburse Dane and Milwaukee counties for the costs tied to the recount. The process was held up after one member raised an anonymous objection to the reimbursement request, meaning the full committee might have to meet before the dollars are passed on, even though the state already has $3 million from Trump’s campaign to cover the counties’ estimated recount costs.

Co-chair Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said in a statement last week the committee is waiting for final figures to be completed and shared. The situation drew the ire of Dane County officials, who criticized the anonymous objection and said the refusal to reimburse funds for now hurts residents.