Big 'Ultra Lounge' nightclub proposed near West Towne

A Madison entrepreneur is proposing to open a large nightclub with DJs, live music, dance floor and up to 38 VIP lounges in a vacant big box store in a strip mall near West Towne Mall.
Amarion James has filed entertainment and liquor license applications with the city under the name Lush Adult Entertainment to open what's described as an "Ultra Lounge" in a 30,000-square-foot vacant store with a listed capacity of 3,500 people at 7333 West Towne Way next to Office Max, Nordstrom Rack and Best Buy.
James had also submitted an application for an adult entertainment license — the type of license normally sought by strip clubs, porn shops and bars showing adult films — on Aug. 19 but withdrew it the next day, the city clerk's office said. It wasn't clear why the application was withdrawn, but the zoning code generally allows new adult entertainment establishments only in manufacturing districts.
The application for a liquor license anticipates an opening on Jan. 1.
A nightclub website is already promoting "Lush, Madison's Premier Ultra Lounge, Coming Soon."
The website describes "An ultra hot experience featuring hookah, drinks, and dance. Plush private ultra lounge sections, VIP Membership, specialty drinks, and live DJs bring a sophisticated nightclub venue to Madison."
It also promises future events including balls, daily specials, weekend brunches and event venue rentals.
James could not be reached for comment.
City officials are still trying to get a grasp of exactly what James plans for the space.
"Our office reached out to the applicant a few weeks ago to get a better understanding about what was being proposed and got no response," said Matt Tucker, who heads the Building Inspection Division. "I don’t know what they may actually want to do at the property, and I don’t speculate on these types of situations."
The site is zoned for "Commercial Centers," which includes existing large-format retail and office sites that are largely auto-oriented but that are capable of being transformed into mixed-use sites conducive to pedestrian, bicycle, transit and motor vehicle activity, Tucker said.
Madison Police West District Capt. Tim Patton said he has met with James to discuss the liquor license application and business plan.
"At 30,000 square feet with a listed capacity of 3,500, the site and concept present a number of potential concerns to include traffic, security and safety," Patton said. "Mr. James and I had a productive meeting regarding his model and plans to address safety, and the West District is assisting in connecting him to neighborhood associations in the area for their input.
"I look forward to reviewing additional details to the business model and plans for staffing and security," Patton said. "We will monitor this application process closely and provide all available support and information to the applicant and city."
Ald. Nikki Conklin, 9th District, who represents the site, could not be reached for comment.
The two-floor nightclub would be open until 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with the operation making an estimated 80% of revenue from alcohol and 20% from food, the liquor license application says. There would be no outdoor seating, and it would share parking with other strip mall stores, it says.
The venue would be in the vicinity of an Urban Air Adventure Park trampoline gym and Dave & Buster's arcade, both of which host family events such as children's birthday parties.
The nightclub could be rented for events such as anniversaries, baby showers, parties, family reunions, graduations and wedding receptions, materials submitted to the city say.
The establishment would offer memberships at multiple levels and costs, ranging from a $35 temporary membership with free drink and 5% discounts, up to $20,000 a year to be a "Section Owner," owning and promoting a section of the nightclub, according to the website.
"Our Lush members and VIPs receive an ultra luxurious experience," the website says. "Our membership levels provide you with the exclusive experience you want from a premier ultra lounge."
The liquor license application will be introduced to the City Council on Tuesday with consideration by the Alcohol License Review Committee and a final council decision at later dates.
Regardless of the license applications, the business owner will still be required to obtain zoning, building, fire code approvals and other necessary city approvals before they may conduct business, Tucker said.