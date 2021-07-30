Big 'Ultra Lounge' nightclub proposed near West Towne

It also promises future events including balls, daily specials, weekend brunches and event venue rentals.

James could not be reached for comment.

City officials are still trying to get a grasp of exactly what James plans for the space.

"Our office reached out to the applicant a few weeks ago to get a better understanding about what was being proposed and got no response," said Matt Tucker, who heads the Building Inspection Division. "I don’t know what they may actually want to do at the property, and I don’t speculate on these types of situations."

The site is zoned for "Commercial Centers," which includes existing large-format retail and office sites that are largely auto-oriented but that are capable of being transformed into mixed-use sites conducive to pedestrian, bicycle, transit and motor vehicle activity, Tucker said.

Madison Police West District Capt. Tim Patton said he has met with James to discuss the liquor license application and business plan.