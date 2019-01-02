The Madison City Council is poised for a historic two-year change, with nine elected incumbents not seeking re-election, one incumbent facing a challenger and two appointees seeking to hold their seats against opponents.
It means at least 11 seats -- a majority of the 20-member council -- will turn over from the body elected in 2017.
The required campaign filings, which were due Wednesday, are a sharp contrast to those two years ago when there were just five contested races and 19 council members sought re-election.
"We certainly will see many fresh faces on the council come April," said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, the council's longest-serving member. "It shows there's a great deal of interest serving on the council."
This time, nine council members are unopposed.
They are: Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, the Far West Side's 1st District; Verveer, Downtown's 4th District; Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, the Near West Side's 5th District; Marsha Rummel, the Near East Side's 6th District; Paul Skidmore, the West and Far West sides' 9th District; Arvina Martin, the Near West Side's 11th District; Sheri Carter, the South Side's 14th District; Michael Tierney, appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this year in the East and Far East sides' 16th District; and Rebecca Kemble, the North Side's 18th District.
Two incumbents have challengers. City Council President Samba Baldeh faces James Creighton Mitchell Jr. in the Far East Side's 17th District. And Ald. Keith Furman, who was appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this year, faces Allison Martinson in the West Side's 19th District.
There will be 11 contested races, including four districts that have three or more candidates and require a primary, which is set for Feb. 19. The general election is on April 2.
The high turnover, coupled with a contested mayor's race, could produce a new dynamic in City Hall, where Mayor Paul Soglin often clashed with a more assertive and independent council.
"Typically, most freshmen will take time to learn the ropes, get acclimated and work on parochial district issues," Verveer said.
Among the nine contested races not involving incumbents, Patrick Heck and James White will vie to succeed retiring Ald. Ledell Zellers in the Near East Side's 2nd District. Michael Cerro, Lindsay Lemmer and Jared Schumacker will compete in a primary to replace retiring Ald. Amanda Hall in the East Side's 3rd District.
In the Southwest Side's 7th District, Badri Lankella and Donna Moreland are competing for the seat held by retiring Ald. Steven King. And in the campus-area 8th District, Matthew Mitnick and Avra Reddy are seeking to replace retiring Ald. Zach Wood. Wood failed to submit a timely declaration of non-candidacy, meaning candidates can still file for the seat until 5 p.m. Monday.
In the 10th District of the Near West and Southwest sides, where incumbent Ald. Maurice Cheeks is running for mayor rather than re-election to his council seat, Zachary Henak and Kristin Johnson are seeking to replace him. And in the East and North sides' 12th District, where Ald. Larry Palm is not seeking re-election, five possible successors -- Syed Abbas, Diane Farsetta, Lydia Maurer, James Stansfield and Mark-Anthony Whitaker -- will compete in a primary for the seat.
There's another big field in the South and Near West sides' 13th District, where Tag Evers, David Hoffert, Justin Kirchen and Lee Lazar will run in a primary to succeed retiring Ald. Allen Arntsen, who was appointed to fill a vacancy earlier this year and isn't seeking re-election.
In the East Side's 15th District, Grant Foster, Angela Jenkins and Justin Williams are vying in a primary to replace retiring Ald. David Ahrens. And in the Southwest Side's 20th District, where Ald. Matt Phair is not seeking re-election, Christian Albouras and Erica Janisch are competing to replace him.