Big margins in cities, gains in the suburbs: How Joe Biden won Wisconsin

Even though Biden lost across the three counties overall, Democratic wins in the Legislature there and the increase of Biden votes show that the area is becoming less red, Baldauff said.

“I think that it is important to see that yes, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties are more red overall, (but) they are getting more purple,” said Baldauff. “We’ve seen that trend over time in those areas. The demographics are changing a bit, they are getting some younger families in those areas and I think also some minds have been changed. The president has been begging for suburban women to love him and he didn’t do as well with the suburban women in the state.”

BROWN COUNTY

Trump carried the Green Bay media market by 18 points in 2016. This time, Marquette University Law School director Charles Franklin had called the area a toss-up in the weeks leading up to the election.

It could be considered Wisconsin’s swing region. The area’s most populous counties — Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago — backed Trump in 2016, but Sen. Tammy Baldwin won them in 2018.