A developer won major city approvals on Monday to demolish the historic Filene House near Tenney Park for a one- to five-story housing project with 331 units on the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue on Madison’s East Side.

The city’s Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve Vermilion Development of Chicago’s demolition of the two-story, 47,000-square-foot Filene House, 1617 Sherman Ave., the first permanent location of the Credit Union National Association and dedicated by President Harry Truman in a speech that placed the credit union movement as a key component of the administration’s foreign policy.

But the commission required historical documentation of the property to the standards of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The commission then voted unanimously for a conditional use, rezoning and Certified Survey Map for Vermilion for a five-building project with structures ranging from one to five stories that would provide the 331 housing units and parking on an 8.2-acre site at 1601 and 1617 W. Sherman Ave. The rezoning and Certified Survey Map still require approval by the City Council.

“We certainly need housing,” commission member Bradley Cantrell said. “This property is a perfect site for it.”

The most prominent building fronting Sherman Avenue would range from one to five stories, with 184 apartments, and features walk-up units. The second five-story, multifamily building with 127 apartments would front a new street running through the property. Both include green roofs with indoor/outdoor lounge space for residents.

Three two-story townhomes with a total of 20 units feature private garages.

The project would include mostly enclosed and some surface parking spaces. It will dedicate 1.53 acres for the road and two detention basins.

Many residents spoke against the demolition and recommended an adaptive reuse. Some also called for less density and others for low-cost units in the project. But others said the project addresses a big need for housing.

The council will consider the final land use approvals on March 21.

The scale of the redevelopment is substantially reduced from Vermilion’s initial proposal in October for a $90 million, up to six-story project with 445 units and parking adjacent to the park and overlooking Lake Mendota.

Connection to history

In late December, as the city and neighborhood were discussing Vermilion’s preliminary concepts, resident John Rolling submitted a landmark nomination for the Filene House. The property was nominated not for its connection to a renowned architect, design or construction, but for its connections to history.

On Jan. 9, the city’s Landmarks Commission unanimously recommended that the City Council designate the Filene House as a landmark, which would not stop redevelopment but shape how it is undertaken. But Vermilion’s submission beat a council decision on whether the Filene House should be a city landmark, so the proposal has been considered under the regulations in effect at the time of submittal.

On Feb. 7, the City Council refused to designate Filene House as a landmark, placing the designation “on file without prejudice,” meaning that it could be considered again at a later date.

Vermilion is exploring the creation of a commemorative public gathering space at the project related to the Filene House and credit union history.

In other business Monday, the commission:

Unanimously endorsed a proposal to double the number of chickens as an accessory use on lots with up to four dwelling units from four to eight. Chicken keepers have voiced concern that the current number is limiting as flocks age and become unproductive and wanted an increase to 10. Staff recommended six, but the commission settled on the compromise of eight. The council will make a final decision on March 21.

Unanimously endorsed adoption of the Hawthorne-Truax Neighborhood Plan as a supplement to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The planning area has populations vulnerable to displacement and high housing cost increases, and the plan will guide neighborhood improvements and growth and maintain low-cost housing options in coming years. The council will make a final decision on March 21.

Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them Best place to live Best Beer Best biking Best city for the young and broke Best state capitals Best naked bike ride Most caring city Best remote work situation Best city for recent grads Best city to rent with pets Best School Best place for kids Best food truck Best college football Sportiest city Best outdoor activities Best work-life balance Best city for runners Best scientists Best place to walk Most successful women Greenest city Best place to retire Happiest city Most dog-friendly city