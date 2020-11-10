Big housing project on Near East Side wins final city approval

On a second try, the Madison Plan Commission early Tuesday approved revised plans for a big, controversial housing redevelopment on the 400 block of East Washington Avenue.

The Plan Commission voted 7-1 after midnight to approve LZ Ventures' revised proposal, which will demolish the Klinke Cleaners building, three multi-flat houses and two single-story commercial buildings, all between 402 and 414 E. Washington Ave., as well as multi-flats at 9 N. Hancock St. and 8 and 12 N. Franklin St., for a ten-story structure with 148 apartments, 1,226 square feet of commercial space, and 2.5 floors of underground parking.

The developer said the project provides much-needed housing near employment centers Downtown, but opponents voiced concern about the loss of affordable housing and the scale of the project.

In July, the commission narrowly rejected LZ Ventures' proposal to raze the buildings for a 10-story apartment building with 156 units, 3,300 square feet of commercial space and underground parking. After the proposal came within one vote of passage, members agreed to let the developer come back with a modified plan.