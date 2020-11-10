Big housing project on Near East Side wins final city approval

On a second try, the Madison Plan Commission early Tuesday approved revised plans for a big, controversial housing redevelopment on the 400 block of East Washington Avenue.
The Plan Commission voted 7-1 after midnight to approve LZ Ventures' revised proposal, which will demolish the Klinke Cleaners building, three multi-flat houses and two single-story commercial buildings, all between 402 and 414 E. Washington Ave., as well as multi-flats at 9 N. Hancock St. and 8 and 12 N. Franklin St., for a ten-story structure with 148 apartments, 1,226 square feet of commercial space, and 2.5 floors of underground parking.
The developer said the project provides much-needed housing near employment centers Downtown, but opponents voiced concern about the loss of affordable housing and the scale of the project.
In July, the commission narrowly rejected LZ Ventures' proposal to raze the buildings for a 10-story apartment building with 156 units, 3,300 square feet of commercial space and underground parking. After the proposal came within one vote of passage, members agreed to let the developer come back with a modified plan.
The new proposal removes one story from the original proposal facing East Washington Avenue and North Franklin Street and makes other modifications. No further approvals are needed.
Also at the meeting, which began at 5:30 p.m., Monday, the commission approved a property owner's bid to add housing above and behind a popular brewpub and restaurant on Regent Street near the UW-Madison campus.
The commission unanimously approved FCS Plan B's proposal to add three stories above Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub, 1313 Regent St., and then bridge a hallway and units across a parking lot to connect to additional units in a three-story structure along Bowen Court, resulting in a total 63 apartments plus a community space and rooftop deck on the southern side of the property.
The brewpub will remain at roughly 10,300 square feet, while the new construction will add 37 underground parking stalls and 23 surface stalls and 95 bicycle stalls. The housing includes 10 efficiency, 40 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, and five two-bedroom townhouses.
No further approvals are needed.
