A lobby group representing the state's largest dairy operations on Tuesday urged lawmakers to reject Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal to increase fees that pay for state regulators who protect drinking water from farm pollution.
As the Legislature's budget committee prepared to vote on Evers' budget, the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance called on lawmakers to reject the fee increase.
"Dairies of all sizes have been (devastated) by low milk prices and tariffs in recent years," alliance president Cindy Leitner said in a press release. "Now is not the time to nearly double the current $345 annual CAFO permit fee or implement a massive new five-year renewal fee on CAFOs."
Unlike other polluters, concentrated animal feeding operations don't pay fees adequate to cover DNR costs of writing and enforcing pollution permits designed to keep millions of tons of manure from tainting drinking water, lakes and streams.
That has meant the costs have been picked up by other taxpayers, and the DNR hasn't kept up with the growing number of CAFOs.
The proposed increase is a reasonable request that the state's largest farms pay a permitting fee that better reflects fees charged in neighboring states," said Tressie Kamp, an attorney with Midwest Environmental Advocates. "The proposal also better reflects the impact that these operations have on public health, drinking water and our state's other water resources."
Falling short
Under a 2009 law, each of the state’s 305 CAFOs pays a $345 annual permit fee. The DNR keeps $95 while the rest goes into the state’s general fund. A 2016 audit found that CAFO regulation was one of several areas where the DNR, which has undergone repeated budget cuts, has fallen short on enforcing water pollution laws.
Residents around the state have complained for years about drinking water tainted by bacteria and toxic nitrate from farms, and about bacterial algae and unnatural weed growths linked to agriculture that render lakes and streams unusable for days at a time each summer.
In response to the audit, the DNR said it needed to add enough field staff so that each employee had responsibility for no more than 20 CAFOs. Two years ago, then-Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature approved a plan to shift four DNR workers into the CAFO department increasing the number of front-line field workers to 14.
The DNR also has added coordinators to make enforcement consistent statewide, and specialists who make field staff more efficient by handling evaluations of CAFO plans for disposing of manure on farm fields.
Evers’ proposal to add the equivalent of five more employees — including two frontline workers — would bring the number of CAFOs per field worker just below 20 while also bolstering support services. The DNR estimates an additional 15 new CAFOs will be added annually.
For each five-year CAFO permit term, Evers plan would increase fees to $5,910 with higher amounts due for permit renewals to recognize the additional work for DNR staff.
Currently, each CAFO pays $1,725 over five years. In four neighboring states the average is nearly $5,400, ranging from $1,785 in Iowa to $12,660 for Minnesota, according to the conservation group Clean Wisconsin.
Rival GOP bill
State Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, has introduced a bill that would keep the entire existing fee with DNR, adding about $76,250 to DNR revenue annually.
Amid low milk prices and other pressures, a record number of Wisconsin dairy farms have closed. Most are smaller operations, but an unknown number of large feedlots have been among them, said Paul Mitchell, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at UW-Madison.
Farming contributes $88.3 billion to the state economy, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As CAFOs have grown in size and number.
The state has 1.3 million dairy cattle. The size of the herd has changed little since the early 2000s, but more intensive farming techniques have rapidly increased production of milk — and manure. On average, each cow now produces 7.6 gallons of milk daily.
Annually, the cows also generate about 28 million tons of manure with organic pollution potential more than four times greater than the waste generated by Wisconsin’s 5.8 million people, according to Green Fire, a nonprofit that specializes in natural resources issues.
U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show milk prices for Wisconsin dairies rose in the early part of this decade, peaked in 2015, but have been lower since then.
The dairy alliance didn't respond when asked how many CAFOs have gone out of business in recent years. The alliance said in its release that the DNR has "plenty of money and staff."
The organization points to the state law that requires CAFOs to release no pollutants, but the law doesn't take into account the manure that is disposed of through land spreading.
For decades Wisconsin Republicans have accused the DNR of being unnecessarily tough on polluters. Leaders of the party, which dominates the Legislature, have this year expressed more interest in water pollution issues, but haven't yet enacted any laws reversing legislation that relaxed environmental regulations over the last eight years.
Public opinion polls have long indicated Wisconsin voters were unhappy about the unnatural pollution-driven growths of weeds and bacterial algae in state lakes, but last year contaminated drinking water rose up as a top issue for the first time.
Municipal wells and private drinking water supplies have been shut down after detection of a variety of hazardous pollutants have been detected.