Bids to alter Wisconsin elections fall mostly along partisan lines

“Any efforts aimed at making it easier to vote aren't going to happen because the Republican leadership and state Legislature won't want to do that. Anything that's aimed at restricting access to voting won't happen because (Democratic Gov. Tony) Evers would veto that, and they wouldn't have enough votes to override the veto,” Canon said. “I think we're in status quo mode for the next two years, at least, with nothing really changing.”

A spokesperson for Evers declined comment on which bills he was likely to sign or veto, but referred Wisconsin Watch to the governor’s proposed budget, which includes proposals to establish automatic voter registration; expand the timeline on absentee voting; and require the Legislature to consider the recommendations of Evers’ People’s Maps Commission when drawing new political boundaries this year.

Atiba Ellis, a law professor at Marquette University who focuses on voting rights, said both election security and voter access are important. “They do not have to be at odds,” Ellis said. “But I think for politically motivated reasons they are put at odds, and that then justifies passing laws that are stricter than what the political science data says they need to be.”