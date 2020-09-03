Biden meets with Jacob Blake's family after arriving in Wisconsin for first campaign visit

In what will be the first visit to Wisconsin by a Democratic presidential nominee in nearly eight years, former vice president Joe Biden has arrived in the state to deliver what he has described as a message of healing to Kenosha.
The southeast Wisconsin community has witnessed at-times violent protests in response to the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, paralyzed from the waist down. Last Tuesday two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.
Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, arrived at Milwaukee's Gen Mitchell Airport at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a pool reporter. At the airport, Biden met with several members of Blake's family, including his father and siblings, as well as the family's legal team, for about an hour.
Biden also plans to meet with Kenosha community leaders, business owners and law enforcement.
“We’ve got to heal, we’ve got to put things together, bring people together,” Biden said Wednesday. “My purpose in going will be to do just that.”
Biden's visit, which had been described by the state Republican Party as a "desperation trip," comes just two days after President Donald Trump visited the community to tour damaged businesses and meet with law enforcement and National Guard members. Trump also spoke to the need to "heal" in the community, while also pushing for “law and order” to clamp down on protests sparked by police violence in cities such as Kenosha, Portland and Minneapolis.
Arrest figures updated Thursday by Kenosha police report that, of the 252 people arrested since the police shooting of Blake, 132 did not live in Kenosha County, the Associated Press reported.
Four people arrested filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that police were not arresting pro-police demonstrators like Rittenhouse who were breaking a curfew, while targeting others. The city's attorney called the lawsuit baseless and said it should be dismissed.
Also on Thursday, the Biden campaign launched a new ad that will run in battleground states, including Wisconsin aimed at police violence and racial injustices. The ad features Biden and runningmate Sen. Kamala Harris, of California.
“We can’t turn away. Now is the time for racial justice,” Biden said in the ad. “I believe with every fiber in my being we have such an opportunity now to change people’s lives for the better.”
In the ad, Harris speaks to the need for a national standard on use of force by police officers and conditioning federal funds for police departments based on adoption of those standards.
“Part of the point of freedom is to be free from brutality, from injustice, from racism and all of its manifestations," Harris said in the ad.
The state Legislature on Monday opened a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on police accountability and transparency. The "skeletal session" did not include debate and most senators were absent. The session remains open until Thursday, when it could be closed or extended.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced the creation of a new task force to examine public safety and police policies and standards to review the legislation over the coming months and potentially develop other ideas to address police accountability.
Despite writing a letter to Trump on Sunday asking that the president reconsider his visit to Kenosha this week, Evers has been silent on Biden's trip to the same community. In his letter to Trump, the governor raised concern that Trump's visit would "hinder our healing."
Biden has held online events in Wisconsin, but has yet to visit the battleground state as a presidential candidate. He also canceled his trip to Milwaukee earlier this year to accept the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention after the event shifted to a nearly entirely online format due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last time Biden visited the state was in 2018 and it's been nearly eight years since a Democratic presidential nominee has visited the state — the last being Barack Obama in late 2012.
Trump narrowly won the state by less than 23,000 in 2016, after Hillary Clinton did not formally campaign in the state.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: Scenes from a week of unrest in Kenosha
