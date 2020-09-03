Biden meets with Jacob Blake's family after arriving in Wisconsin for first campaign visit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In what will be the first visit to Wisconsin by a Democratic presidential nominee in nearly eight years, former vice president Joe Biden has arrived in the state to deliver what he has described as a message of healing to Kenosha.

The southeast Wisconsin community has witnessed at-times violent protests in response to the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, paralyzed from the waist down. Last Tuesday two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.

Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, arrived at Milwaukee's Gen Mitchell Airport at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a pool reporter. At the airport, Biden met with several members of Blake's family, including his father and siblings, as well as the family's legal team, for about an hour.

Biden also plans to meet with Kenosha community leaders, business owners and law enforcement.

“We’ve got to heal, we’ve got to put things together, bring people together,” Biden said Wednesday. “My purpose in going will be to do just that.”