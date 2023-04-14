On the banks of Lake Monona, officials on Friday celebrated the formal announcement that Madison will receive another $15.1 million toward the replacement of six bridges on the John Nolen Drive causeway, the city's most famed gateway to Downtown.

White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, state Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway touted the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law infrastructure and how the $30 million first phase of John Nolen Drive causeway reconstruction will benefit the city. The federal government has already directed $11 million to the project.

The causeway, opened in 1968, serves about 48,000 motorists and roughly 4,000 bicyclists a day and last saw major construction in 1995. The coming project is intended to increase safety, improve mobility and the environment, replace aging infrastructure, enhance lakefront access, and improve stormwater management.

"This could not be more needed," Rhodes-Conway said, stressing that the project will make the corridor safer for everyone.

So far, about $2.8 billion in federal funding has already been announced for 182 infrastructure projects across Wisconsin. That includes $2.4 billion in federal investments to fund transportation projects – roads, bridges, and roadway safety – and over $176 million for better access to clean water.

"You can't have the strongest economy in the world without the strongest infrastructure," Landrieu said.