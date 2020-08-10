Biden holds lead in statewide poll, Trump's support dips among white voters

“Short of that I’m hoping at least for a vice president,” Ebert said in February. “I want the female representation. I think that’s the voice that’s been missing from the upper echelons for all these centuries.”

On Friday, Ebert said she was disappointed when her top candidates dropped out earlier this year, but said she is encouraged by Biden’s pledge to select a woman as a running mate.

Job performance

The poll also suggests that Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis policy custody have had a negative impact on perceptions regarding the country’s direction.

In all three states, 70% of respondents said the country is on the wrong track, while only 20% said the country is heading in the right direction.

In Wisconsin, 56% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with how the president has handled the protests. Half of Wisconsin respondents said they strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while only 28% strongly approve.

Ebert said she has been dissatisfied with Trump’s handling of major issues this year and impressed with Biden’s decorum over such matters.