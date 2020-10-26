 Skip to main content
Biden Campaign to hold a number of online events Sunday and Monday
Biden campaign surrogates will hold a number of events, some with a Wisconsin focus, over the next 48 hours with just over a week left in the election cycle. 

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin state Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, and author and activist Glennon Doyle will hold an online Get Out The Vote event with the Women Taking Back Wisconsin coalition. Doyle, Vining and other speakers will discuss the election and encourage Wisconsinites to vote early. 

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Milwaukee Bucks executive Arvind Gopalratnam and Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, will hold an online Get Out The Vote event with Wisconsin's South Asians for Biden coalition. Speakers will discuss the election and the former vice president’s plans for the economy and immigration system, and will encourage Wisconsinites to vote early.

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here

On Sunday afternoon, Biden For President hosted an online GOTV L!VE: A Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert, broadcast nationally across gospel radio stations and in key battleground states such as Wisconsin. 

The online and radio event began with remarks from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Harris' message was followed with remarks from a number of celebrities, faith leaders and politicians, including Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Wanda Sykes, the Clark Sisters, Bishop William Murphy, Bishop Vashti McKenzie, Bishop Leah Daughtry, Pastor Howard-John Wesley and Dondré Whitfield.

Musical performances were provided by MAJOR., Deborah Joy Winans, Juan Winans, JoJo, J.J. Hairston, Tamela Mann and the Resistance Revival Chorus.

Members of the public can find more information here.

