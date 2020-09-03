Biden aims to bring message of healing to Kenosha in first Wisconsin visit as Democratic nominee,

Also on Thursday, the Biden campaign launched a new ad that will run in battleground states, including Wisconsin aimed at police violence and racial injustices. The ad features Biden and runningmate Sen. Kamala Harris, of California.

“We can’t turn away. Now is the time for racial justice,” Biden said in the ad. “I believe with every fiber in my being we have such an opportunity now to change people’s lives for the better.”

In the ad, Harris speaks to the need for a national standard on use of force by police officers and conditioning federal funds for police departments based on adoption of those standards.

“Part of the point of freedom is to be free from brutality, from injustice, from racism and all of its manifestations," Harris said in the ad.

The state Legislature on Monday opened a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on police accountability and transparency. The "skeletal session" did not include debate and most senators were absent. The session remains open until Thursday, when it could be closed or extended.