'Better dogs than donkeys': A year after dogs were welcomed in most Madison parks, response is largely positive

“We wanted to recognize that, yes, dogs are super popular and can make your life better as a human, but not everybody feels that way,” Shea said.

John Coyle, 63, who enjoys swimming at Yahara Place Park with his two dogs, Leila, a mix, and Bruno, a Boston terrier, said he can see why some people do not want dogs in parks.

“It’s a good thing for people who have dogs and they’re fairly responsible with them and they don’t have dogs that have issues like running people down or taking chunks out of them,” Coyle said. “I can understand why that ordinance was there because some dogs can be aggressive.”

Shea said the new ordinance is far easier to enforce as park rangers can easily spot dogs that are off leash or are in prohibited areas. Previously, she said, there were far too many dogs in dog-free parks to keep up. Now rangers carry pamphlets explaining the new rules.

Rod Witte, 79, visits Yahara Place Park once a week. While he is not a dog owner, he said he sees nothing wrong with having leashed dogs in city parks.

“The owner of the animal knows what the animal can do and so they can trust it and the animal trusts the owner,” Witte said. “It’s better dogs than donkeys or llamas or young calves.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.