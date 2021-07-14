'Better dogs than donkeys': A year after dogs were welcomed in most Madison parks, response is largely positive

Maria Sadowski, 53, walks her “mix-of-everything” rescue dog Pixie along the Yahara River to Olbrich Park every day. Until last year, her exercise routine would have violated city law.
In March 2020 the Madison City Council changed a more than 46-year-old ordinance banning dogs from the majority of Madison’s 270-some parks. Sadowski, who closely monitored the change and participated in public feedback surveys, said she was “thrilled” by the revision.
“To have a dog and not be able to walk in the park was especially frustrating in wintertime or early in the morning, to see the park completely empty and know that it would be safer and more used if dogs could walk in it,” Sadowski said. The ordinance change “just made us feel more welcome in the community as families who have dogs.”
Leashed dogs are now allowed in all but 33 Madison parks. The ordinance change followed “baby steps” Madison took toward expanding park access for dogs, beginning in 2015 when the city launched a pilot program allowing leashed dogs in 26 parks, Parks spokesperson Ann Shea said. The city also currently has nine off-leash dog parks.
“We continually heard from the public that they thought the old ordinance was ridiculous,” Shea said. “The ordinance was outdated, but it was not a simple change. We went through a thoughtful process.”
Shea said the new ordinance includes several “non-negotiable rules,” including requirements that dog owners keep their pets on leash at all times and pick up waste. Dog permits and licenses are also required, both of which can be purchased annually from the Treasurer’s Office.
Parks Division staff sought public input when drafting the ordinance, distributing online surveys, hosting listening sessions and even sending park rangers to interview people in parks, Shea said. Survey data collected in the fall of 2019 found 79% of respondents were in favor of allowing dogs in Madison parks. Shea said over the past year, the Parks Division has received “very positive” feedback about the change.
To accommodate residents who don’t want to be around dogs, the city designated a number of dog-free parks within 2 miles of any home. Residents can also request a change in whether a specific park is designated dog friendly or dog free. To date, Shea said, the Parks Division has received five requests — three asking to change an on-leash park to a dog-free park and two asking to change a dog-free park to an on-leash park.
“We wanted to recognize that, yes, dogs are super popular and can make your life better as a human, but not everybody feels that way,” Shea said.
John Coyle, 63, who enjoys swimming at Yahara Place Park with his two dogs, Leila, a mix, and Bruno, a Boston terrier, said he can see why some people do not want dogs in parks.
“It’s a good thing for people who have dogs and they’re fairly responsible with them and they don’t have dogs that have issues like running people down or taking chunks out of them,” Coyle said. “I can understand why that ordinance was there because some dogs can be aggressive.”
Shea said the new ordinance is far easier to enforce as park rangers can easily spot dogs that are off leash or are in prohibited areas. Previously, she said, there were far too many dogs in dog-free parks to keep up. Now rangers carry pamphlets explaining the new rules.
Rod Witte, 79, visits Yahara Place Park once a week. While he is not a dog owner, he said he sees nothing wrong with having leashed dogs in city parks.
“The owner of the animal knows what the animal can do and so they can trust it and the animal trusts the owner,” Witte said. “It’s better dogs than donkeys or llamas or young calves.”