Bernie Sanders surges to the lead among Wisconsin Democratic voters in new statewide poll

“I love Bernie and Warren but I don’t know if I can see them actually winning,” said 30-year-old Milwaukee resident Brittany Jones-Dumas, who works as a recruiting coordinator. “I feel like America wants someone that’s more center even though I don’t want someone that’s center since I’m already leftist.”

Jones-Dumas said she’s leaning toward voting for Sanders or Warren, but that Biden, or possibly Bloomberg, who she dislikes, may do well among more moderate voters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I could see people voting for (Bloomberg) who are scared of more left things,” Jones-Dumas said.

While beating Trump in November is certainly an important priority for Democratic voters this year, more voters care about how each candidate’s policies align with their preferences. According to the poll, 34% of respondents said the main reason they supported their candidate was because they agree with them on most issues. That was followed by 20% saying their main reason was their preferred candidate had the best chance of beating Trump, and 19% said it was because their candidate was the most qualified.