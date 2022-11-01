 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bernie Sanders headed to Madison on Friday

Sanders aims to boost vulnerable Democrats in US tour

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders visits the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, the start of an eight-state tour to energize young voters and shore up support for vulnerable Democratic candidates.

 Chris Pietsch

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is headed to Madison on Friday night for a get-out-the-vote event.

The Vermont Independent's Madison stop is one of many he's making in swing states across the country as he focuses on turning out youth voters — a bloc more liberal but also less likely to vote than most other age groups.

Scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, the event comes as the data-crunching site FiveThirtyEight shows Wisconsin's gubernatorial race as a toss-up and the U.S. Senate race leaning toward U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. 

But none of Wisconsin's candidates will appear with Sanders Friday, according to a spokesperson of one of the organizations in charge of the event.

"Our organizations fall under independent expenditures which prevents us from directly coordinating with candidates," NextGen America spokesperson Shelby Purdum said in a statement.

Sanders has had a fair share of success in Wisconsin, beating Hillary Clinton in the state's 2016 Democratic presidential primary by over 10 points. In the 2020 Wisconsin contest, though, he lost to now-President Joe Biden by over 30 points.

Sanders is scheduled to stop in Eau Claire and La Crosse before his Madison event on Friday. He is scheduled to go to Oshkosh on Saturday.

