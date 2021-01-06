Beltline project scheduled to start in March includes plan for part-time shoulder use

A project to improve the Beltline experience for many drivers is scheduled to start in March and includes a plan for part-time use of the median shoulders during peak traffic times and more.

The $45.1 million project will also address deteriorating pavement, improve existing drainage deficiencies and replace the existing median barrier wall along the Beltline, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The improvements will be made on the roughly 10-mile stretch of the Beltline from Whitney Way to Interstate 39-90.

Waukesha-based company Payne and Dolan put in the $45.1 bid, the lowest of two bids WisDOT received.

The dynamic part-time shoulder use, coined as "Flex Lane" by WisDOT, is a new concept to Wisconsin but already exists in 17 states around the U.S. The plan is to open up the median shoulders to use as an additional lane in high traffic situations, like rush hour, special events and other incidents impacting traffic.

"It's another example of the department providing a safe, cost-effective solution to address periodic and recurring congestion," WisDOT's designated Secretary Craig Thompson said.

