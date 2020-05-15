Beloit interim fire chief Daniel Pease hired to job permanently

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beloit Police and Fire Commission has hired interim fire chief Daniel Pease to the job permanently, the city of Beloit announced Friday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Pease has been assistant chief at the Beloit Fire Department since 2018 and has served as interim fire chief since July 2019.

“My top priority is the health and safety of the firefighters during this pandemic,” Pease said in a statement. “The Beloit community deserves the best level of service the fire department can deliver and this is accomplished through the dedication and expertise of the men and women of this department.”

Pease began his fire career in 1987 as a firefighter in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago and retired as fire chief there on March 1, 2018, starting his career in Beloit the next day.

Pease, who has a total of nine family members in the fire service, holds a Bachelor’s degree in fire science from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s degree in business/public administration from Columbia Southern University, the city said.

Chief Pease comes from a firefighter family and has a total of nine family members in the fire service. Chief Pease is married with seven children (five daughters and two sons) and has two grandchildren with a third grandchild due to arrive in August.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.