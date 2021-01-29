Beloit factory workers got vaccines while senior citizens wait

About 120 employees at a Beloit manufacturing plant received COVID-19 vaccinations despite state eligibility standards that restrict vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, residents and staff at nursing homes and senior citizens.
Beloit marine engine maker Fairbanks Morse reported that the employees were vaccinated Tuesday, the day after the state made people 65 and older eligible for the vaccine. It was also the first day Beloit Health Systems started offering the vaccine to that age group, according a post on the system’s Facebook page.
Fairbanks Morse spokeswoman Michelle Hargis said Beloit Memorial Hospital, owned by Beloit Health Systems, reached out to Beloit businesses and offered the shots “based on availability.”
Hargis said the employees were eligible because they were designated by the Department of Defense as an essential business because of its work for the U.S. military.
“As such, the company has been working closely with the hospital throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of our employees,” she said.
The state Department of Health Services has determined that food chain workers, public transit employees, non-frontline medical staff, utility workers and mink farmers, part of the so-called 1b group, are scheduled to become eligible for the vaccines on March 1.
The 1a group, which includes about 400,000 frontline healthcare workers and 57,000 nursing home residents and staff, was the first to become eligible in December. That process is still ongoing.
Beloit Health System president and CEO Timothy McKevett said the organization was in compliance with state guidelines.
“We’re working directly with the state,” McKevett said. “We’re following their guidelines and their guidance. We’re doing the right thing for our community in getting them the vaccines.”
He offered no further comment and referred questions to the health system’s communications staff.
Spokeswoman Megan Goggin said the health system plans to vaccinate about 900 people 65 and older over the coming weekend.
“The state clarified the 1b guidelines, and we are following them for the betterment of the community,” she said.
It’s not clear how employees at Fairbanks Morse fit with the state’s eligibility standards. The state Department of Health Services did not return messages seeking comment.
DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, said earlier this months that vaccinators such as Beloit Health Systems sign a contract to follow state protocols, and those that have an extra store of doses after completing a phase are obligated to return it to the state for redistribution.
The health system didn't answer questions about its progress in vaccinating its own frontline healthcare workers, a top priority group. System officials also didn't answer questions about whether the organization had a working relationship with Fairbanks Morse. One member of the Beloit Health System Foundation board of directors is a former Fairbanks Morse executive.
Rock County Health Department spokeswoman Jessica Turner said that vaccine providers were confused about eligibility earlier this month when the state announced it would include 1b group on March 1.
“It is possible that this group of people you are referring to may not have been eligible,” she said. “To our knowledge this is the only instance of this happening with this provider so we have no reason to believe that it was intentional or ongoing. Our main concern is that they are currently following the guidelines and will continue to do so.”
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the Health Department has no way to track how the vaccine, which is delivered by the state to providers, is being distributed.
“We’re not aware of how many shipments are going to which providers,” he said. “I don’t think that’s just the case in Rock County. It’s true everywhere.”
He said the county’s role is to fill gaps in distribution by providing vaccines to people who aren’t covered by the processes put in place by the state. He’s spoken with state officials about being informed about who is getting the vaccine.
“In the role of coordinator, that would be nice to know,” he said.
Meanwhile, the health system’s vaccines appear to be in short supply.
“All our appointments are currently booked,” reads an update posted Tuesday on Beloit Health System’s Facebook page, “but stay tuned for more dates. We appreciate your patience.”
On Wednesday the city of Beloit posted: “We will also share updates with you when Beloit Health System has more vaccines available for the 65+ crowd!”
Both Facebook pages contain comments from people frustrated by process.
“My husband has been trying to book an appointment with no luck,” reads a remark posted Wednesday on the city’s page.
“I called Monday and no appointments left,” reads a comment posted on Beloit Health Systems' Facebook page on Tuesday, the same day the Fairbanks Morse employees received shots.
The Fairbanks Morse vaccinations follow vaccinations of Rock County teachers in at least two districts that weren’t authorized by the state.
Janesville School District spokesman Patrick Gasper said several health systems, including Mercy Health, SSM Health and Beloit Health System, approached Rock County school districts and offered to vaccinate staff. Janesville took Mercy Health up on the offer, and from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 the teachers were vaccinated.
Gasper said because of medical privacy issues, the district didn’t track how many teachers received injections, but a survey of employees showed that 1,300 of the district’s 1,600 employees were interested, and more than 1,100 self-reported getting the first of the two-shot series.
Mercy Health also offered the shots to the Milton School District, but ran out of doses before they could be administered, according to NBC 15.