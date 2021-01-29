Beloit factory workers got vaccines while senior citizens wait

The health system didn't answer questions about its progress in vaccinating its own frontline healthcare workers, a top priority group. System officials also didn't answer questions about whether the organization had a working relationship with Fairbanks Morse. One member of the Beloit Health System Foundation board of directors is a former Fairbanks Morse executive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rock County Health Department spokeswoman Jessica Turner said that vaccine providers were confused about eligibility earlier this month when the state announced it would include 1b group on March 1.

“It is possible that this group of people you are referring to may not have been eligible,” she said. “To our knowledge this is the only instance of this happening with this provider so we have no reason to believe that it was intentional or ongoing. Our main concern is that they are currently following the guidelines and will continue to do so.”

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the Health Department has no way to track how the vaccine, which is delivered by the state to providers, is being distributed.

“We’re not aware of how many shipments are going to which providers,” he said. “I don’t think that’s just the case in Rock County. It’s true everywhere.”