Beloit City Council ends mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19

The Beloit City Council on Monday night ended a citywide mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19, except for in city-owned facilities.

The decision comes after Rock County terminated its mask order Friday, citing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, the CDC advised that fully vaccinated individuals can ditch face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

"The City of Beloit is following the recommendations of the CDC and is removing the requirement," the city manager's office said in a statement. "Individuals are highly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others around them."

Also removed was Beloit's citywide requirement to socially distance in public spaces.

The city is also encouraging those who are not vaccinated to continue to mask up.

Although masks are no longer needed for vaccinated people in public spaces, face coverings are still required in all city-owned facilities and could be mandated at city-sponsored activities.

Businesses can still choose to require masks for customers.

