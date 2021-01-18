Belleville girl who raised $53,000 for local nonprofit to speak at Biden inauguration

"She’s like one of the coolest kids in the whole world," he said. "If I didn’t have three kids of my own, I definitely would say she’s my favorite kid, period."

Heide said Marsh-McGlone "just wanted to raise 90 bucks for a nonprofit," but then her fundraiser exploded.

"Next thing you know she’s at like $15,000," Heide said. "Next thing you know she’s at $20,000."

Marsh-McGlone was not available for an interview Monday, but Little John's helped make her a website called "Morgan's Lemonade Stand" with videos and photos about how her project started.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marsh-McGlone got the idea to raise money for charity with a lemonade stand in January 2020, but her mom suggested waiting until the spring when it would be warmer outside. When the weather improved in April, the COVID-19 pandemic made it unsafe to have an in-person lemonade stand.

Her mom, Megan, suggested she turn to Facebook to host the fundraiser online. For each person who donates, Marsh-McGlone mails them a lemonade coupon.

"We’ll have a real lemonade stand in the future when we can all be together, and you can use your coupon there," she wrote on her website.