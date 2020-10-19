Behind-the-scenes report details Foxconn's failure to live up to its promise in Wisconsin

A bombshell report provides a harsh look into the embattled Foxconn Technology Group project in southeast Wisconsin, which is reportedly still "an empty shell" of a building that has — so far — failed to live up to promises made by the company nearly three years ago.

Citing interviews with 19 former employees and "thousands of pages of public documents," The Verge on Monday reported new details in the ongoing Foxconn saga. According to the report; one of Foxconn's building's changed its use from manufacturing to storage; 60% of employees included in the most recent tax credit application were hired in the final two months of the year; and several employees interviewed reported being given little direction or supplies and were reduced to tears.

While Wisconsin has not yet doled out any tax subsidies to the company, a recent state estimate shows that the Foxconn project in Mount Pleasant has cost the state nearly $237 million so far in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and worker training and employment.