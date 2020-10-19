 Skip to main content
Behind-the-scenes report details Foxconn's failure to live up to its promise in Wisconsin
A bombshell report provides a harsh look into the embattled Foxconn Technology Group project in southeast Wisconsin, which is reportedly still "an empty shell" of a building that has — so far — failed to live up to promises made by the company nearly three years ago.

Citing interviews with 19 former employees and "thousands of pages of public documents," The Verge on Monday reported new details in the ongoing Foxconn saga. According to the report; one of Foxconn's building's changed its use from manufacturing to storage; 60% of employees included in the most recent tax credit application were hired in the final two months of the year; and several employees interviewed reported being given little direction or supplies and were reduced to tears.

While Wisconsin has not yet doled out any tax subsidies to the company, a recent state estimate shows that the Foxconn project in Mount Pleasant has cost the state nearly $237 million so far in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and worker training and employment.

The Verge also reports that a once-planned ribbon-cutting event scheduled for May — and then September — of this year with President Donald Trump, who once touted the project as the "eighth wonder of the world," was ultimately scrapped when there was nothing to cut a ribbon for.

"The building Foxconn calls an LCD factory — about 1/20th the size of the original plan — is little more than an empty shell," according to the report. "In September, Foxconn received a permit to change its intended use from manufacturing to storage."

Speaking at a campaign rally this Saturday in Janesville, Trump once again promised that Foxconn will be a success. The president also seemed to indicate that Democratic leaders, primarily Gov. Tony Evers, are to blame for the project's setbacks.

“They don’t want to invest with these people,” Trump said of companies like Foxconn. “I get in, companies like that will put more money in than they even promised.”

Last month, Peter Navarro, White House director of trade and manufacturing policy, told the Wisconsin State Journal he was confident the Foxconn project will reach completion when the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that will bear great fruit down the road as the world economy recovers and they come online with all of their facilities,” Navarro said.

However, Foxconn was informed last week by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. that the Taiwan-based company had been denied billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to draw up a new contract. The company was told late last year it would not receive subsidies until a new agreement was reached.

Even if Foxconn were to receive state funding, the company could face financial penalties through claw-back provisions included in the existing contract if a new agreement isn’t reached.

“As we have discussed numerous times, markets, opportunities and business plans can and often need to change,” WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes said in a letter to company Vice Chairman Jay Lee. “I have expressed to you my commitment to help negotiate fair terms to support Foxconn’s new and substantially changed vision for the project.”

Under the contract with the state, signed in 2017 by former Gov. Scott Walker, Foxconn would earn incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if the company reached the 13,000-employee benchmark and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state.

However, state officials say tax subsidies agreed to in the contract are tied to jobs and capital investment for specific projects, which Foxconn is failing to deliver. Foxconn’s contract calls for a Generation 10.5 facility that would build larger panels for TV screens, but the project has downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

During an interview with WisconsinEye last week, Hughes said negotiations with the company seeking an amended agreement never came to fruition.

"We just weren’t able to narrow down what their project looks like and how Wisconsin can incentivize it," Hughes said.

According to a project verification letter sent by WEDC last week, the company employed fewer than the minimum required 520 full-time employees and had invested roughly $300 million in capital expenditures. The report states that only 281 of Foxconn’s reported jobs would be eligible under the current contract.

“WEDC’s determination of ineligibility during ongoing discussion is a disappointment and a surprise that threatens good faith negotiations,” Foxconn said in a statement last week.

The Verge reports goes on to note that the jobs the company has claimed to have created leave many employees with little to do. Multiple employees recall seeing people cry in the office.

“The best is when you’re in the elevator with somebody and then they just scream out of nowhere,” an employee who experienced this several times said in the report. “They’ve had enough, because things don’t make sense here.”

The Verge report details that Foxconn officials began to scramble to come up with viable business options as the original plan for LCD screens became unlikely to succeed. The company spent two years exploring ideas ranging from fish farms, exporting ice cream and storing boats.

Golf carts were purchased to retrofit into autonomous vehicles, but the idea never reached fruition.

"Unable to make them autonomous, Foxconn put them in storage in the multipurpose building. At one point, the company discussed outfitting them with lights and turning them into security vehicles, but the subsidiary in charge of security refused to pay FEWI for the carts," according to the report. "As the divisions bickered, bored employees would come down from the Milwaukee headquarters to race the carts around the empty building, until the batteries finally died."

