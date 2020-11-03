Behind the scenes at the Madison City Clerk's Office on Election Day

In front of the camera for her fourth TV spot of the day, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl calmly explained how 2020’s most fought-after day is going in Madison.
As of 11 a.m., “one third of absentee ballots citywide have been processed already, already fed into the tabulated to be counted,” she said to viewers. She was pleased with that progress, as staff around the city started counting the city’s record number of absentee ballots hours earlier. Despite record turnout, they are on track to have absentee ballots counted by the time polls close, she said.
As the city clerk, Witzel-Behl has been preparing for Tuesday for more than a year. She’s one of thousands of clerks across the country who have focused on refining protocols, training staff, organizing poll workers and directing troubleshooting teams for the presidential election in this battleground state.
While local clerks have faced an inordinate amount of pressure in never-before-seen circumstances, Witzel-Behl has navigated the evolving process of changing how elections are administered to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and changes in state law that cut short the window for in-person absentee voting.
She’s offered 50 different Zoom trainings and had two special trainings for chief inspectors, who are in charge of the polling places and lead her staff of nine in responding to voter and poll worker concerns.
“We’ve been preparing for this since a year ago, and on Election Day it’s a matter of seeing ‘were we well enough prepared,’” she said.
Her office Tuesday afternoon was busy, but calm. Phones were ringing and answered promptly before they rang again with clerks directing poll workers across the city how to resolve their questions.
The calls and concerns weren’t as dire as in 2016, Witz-Behl said, and she’s not getting “as many as a typical presidential election” overall.
Witzel-Behl sat in her office toward the back of the room, monitoring her email and responding to questions from clerks and others from her team. This is her 50th election as the city’s clerk, a job she started in 2006. She conducted newspaper and TV interviews about every hour, from local news crews to international journalists broadcasting from Madison.
She started her career as a magazine editor in Iowa and later came to Madison. She first worked in the Capitol and came to the city issuing liquor licenses before becoming the city’s clerk in 2006. She serves for 5 year terms, approved by the City Council.
Pandemic modifications
Months ago when the coronavirus pandemic was first taking hold in the community, Witzel-Behl and her team of nine were preparing for the April election.
Under her leadership, the city administered its first pandemic-era election. Though far from ideal, the city was able to operate 66 — of its typical 92 — polling locations and avoid massive lines seen elsewhere in the state.
By August, voters came to expect Plexiglass shields at polling, curbside voting options and ballot drop-off sites. And the clerk’s office learned how to shift resources to accommodate an influx of absentee ballots.
Her office recruited a record number of poll workers, installed 14 new ballot drop boxes, hosted “Democracy in the Park” events and received over 121,000 absentee ballots as of Tuesday morning.
She started the day Tuesday at 6 a.m. in her office on the first floor of the City-County Building and planned to be there “until the results come home.”
Witzel-Behl appeared to have thought of most every scenario, using each election’s problems as future lessons for the next one.
“In the clerk’s office, most everything we could have done had to be done before Election Day itself," she said. "And on Election Day, we hand everything over to the poll workers. They take it from us like we’re passing the ball to them and we’re just here as a resource for them.”
This year, local clerks have adapted to more voters casting absentee ballots rather than voting in person. Before polls opened Tuesday, 121,207 absentee ballots had been returned to the Madison clerk’s office to be counted.
If a polling location is delayed in processing ballots, the city will send more workers there to help. Throughout Tuesday, her deputy clerk was out in the field troubleshooting and helping at sites and her staff was in the office taking voter and poll worker calls.
“It's a lot of shuffling around. We tried this out in August, but not to the same extent ... and it worked pretty well,” Witz-Behl said.
She directed three teams of more than 200 people charged with carrying out different missions to ensure a smooth Election Day. There was the rapid response team, which offered hands for counting ballots and managing voters, absentee ballot deliverers, and employees from the Parks Division running supplies all over the city — pens, disinfectant, hand sanitizer and whatever a polling place might need.
“It is exciting, but you’re so far removed from everything a lot of the time that you’re just wondering, what’s going on out there?" she said. "Usually at the end of the night when the chiefs all come in, I get to hear about what took place at the polls.”
There were two shipments of absentee ballots sent from the clerk’s office to the city’s 92 polling locations. Workers with clipboards counted and checked the ballots before placing them in large red bags secured with zippers and seals.
“We keep a log of those seals in the office and then at the polling place they document those seal numbers,” Witz-Behl says.
The chief inspector at each polling site also documented activity and certain statistics throughout the day and submitted those reports to Witz-Behl to review.
“Anything that comes up that's out of the ordinary they have to document,” she said.
‘Pretty quiet’
Heading into Election Day, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told Madison-born actor Bradley Whitford he felt “confident” but acknowledged the stressors of the year.
“This has been a hard year for all election officials around the country, certainly in the swing states,” McDonell said. “I never thought I’d be in a situation where we have to reassure people on the basic tenets of elections.”
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, McDonell did not report any problems in the closely watched county.
“It’s pretty quiet which is a good thing,” he said. “People are busy processing absentees, but that’s about it.”
With so many voters choosing to cast absentee ballots, counting them will take longer. However, the county has deployed extra machines to speed up the process. Also, county election workers now have the experience of two pandemic elections.
“This one is a lot easier than April. Part of it is just being ready, being prepared. We’ve had time. We’ve been through it twice,” McDonell said. "In previous elections, I was busy deploying the national guard, all kinds of stuff that I’m not having to do now. That work in advance has made today seem to go pretty well.”
It’s by no means been an easy year. In addition to health concerns created by the pandemic, local clerks also push back against voting misinformation. McDonell said Dane County tries to “go overboard” with transparency, but it’s difficult when those with a national platform sow distrust in the voting process.
“Having your integrity attacked … is kind of depressing,” McDonell said.
But local clerks will press on, counting absentee ballots throughout the evening and likely early morning.
“It’s tough,” McDonell said. “It’s good though. It makes you feel good about the job you’re doing and that it’s meaningful work.”
