Behind the scenes at the Madison City Clerk's Office on Election Day

Witzel-Behl appeared to have thought of most every scenario, using each election’s problems as future lessons for the next one.

“In the clerk’s office, most everything we could have done had to be done before Election Day itself," she said. "And on Election Day, we hand everything over to the poll workers. They take it from us like we’re passing the ball to them and we’re just here as a resource for them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, local clerks have adapted to more voters casting absentee ballots rather than voting in person. Before polls opened Tuesday, 121,207 absentee ballots had been returned to the Madison clerk’s office to be counted.

If a polling location is delayed in processing ballots, the city will send more workers there to help. Throughout Tuesday, her deputy clerk was out in the field troubleshooting and helping at sites and her staff was in the office taking voter and poll worker calls.

“It's a lot of shuffling around. We tried this out in August, but not to the same extent ... and it worked pretty well,” Witz-Behl said.