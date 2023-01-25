Before closure, Little John's struggled to meet contractual obligations for senior meals

Prior to Little John’s Kitchen’s Monday announcement that it was temporarily halting operations, documents show Dane County tried to salvage a contract with the nonprofit to provide meals for its senior nutrition program.

After getting a nearly $955,000 contract to provide hundreds of daily meals to area seniors, Little John’s struggled to provide quality food on time and at expected temperatures. After Little John’s “substandard product and delivery” provoked complaints, founder Dave Heide didn’t respond to county oversight efforts, then abruptly announced Monday the suspension of a majority of his operations in a slickly produced Facebook video.

“We are extremely concerned, and we are working diligently to correct the issues that the vendor is having in upholding their responsibilities,” Angela Velasquez, a county administrator for disability and aging services, said in an email Friday to area senior center leadership.

Heide spoke to a Wisconsin State Journal reporter on Monday and Tuesday about Little John’s scaling back operations, but he didn’t respond to a phone call asking about his contract with the county.

Administered through the county’s Department of Human Services, the senior nutrition program sends between 500 and 550 meals to 14 meal sites and senior centers a day. Some of those meals are then delivered to residences outside of Madison by volunteers. SSM Health has its own contract with Little John’s for delivering about 300 meals to residences within Madison.

The county awarded the contract to Heide in November through a competitive bidding process that drew only his bid, said Tanya Buckingham, a spokesperson for Human Services.

Before Heide, Dane County Consolidated Food Service handled the senior nutrition program with a budget of $654,000, Buckingham said.

With Heide now scaling back his operation, the county will take over the senior nutrition program again no later than Feb. 13, Buckingham said. In the meantime, senior centers will be responsible for purchasing and delivering meals to residences.

On Jan. 13, Buckingham said in an email to the State Journal that the county was confident it could reach a solution with Little John’s.

That day, Heide met with county officials to discuss his problems complying with the contract. In a follow-up letter to Heide, Interim Director of Human Services Astra Iheukumere summarized the meeting, writing that they discussed problems involving food temperature, delivery time, the menu and food quality.

“Avoid using multiple shapes of pasta to complete a pasta dish, avoid throwing various types of bean together to make baked beans,” Iheukumere wrote. “Doing this makes the dish look haphazardly thrown together and as if we’ve run out of ingredients to service our meal recipients.”

“Desserts that look broken, old, crumbly or cut in half will not be accepted,” Iheukumere wrote in another part of the letter.

In addition, Iheukumere instructed Heide to give the county an improvement plan within three days.

Heide didn’t do that, and he didn’t respond to continued follow-up phone calls and emails, Velasquez said in her email to senior centers.

Thinking big

Heide, admired within the area’s nonprofit sector for his ambitious dream of opening Madison’s first “pay what you can” restaurant, said on Monday that a location for Little John’s future home fell through, forcing him to scale back and axe dozens of employees.

On Monday, Heide said Little John’s churns out about 16,000 meals every week, mainly to community clients such as schools and nonprofits.

In its proposal for the county contract, Little John’s wrote that the additional meals needed for the senior nutrition program put its total output at a level “significantly less than the peak production that we are familiar with.”

“Therefore, we are confident that (Little John’s Restaurant) will be able to accommodate the increased demand for this contract,” the proposal said.

Based in Verona

Until Monday, Little John’s had been operating out of the Verona Athletic Center on a reduced rent as they raised money to pay for a proper location.

Heide opened a new restaurant, Ollie’s, six weeks ago in the spot of his former restaurant, Liliana’s, in Fitchburg.

Under the contract, the county would advance Little John’s one-twelfth of the contract’s worth, or about $80,000, in January if requested, with per-meal payments to begin in February.

The contract for the senior nutrition program was to last until the end of this year. The county is permitted to end the contract should Little John’s fail to perform the scope of the required work.