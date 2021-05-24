'Beautiful and welcoming': After 15 months, Madison reopens libraries to in-person use

Jane Jorgenson, supervisor of the Pinney and Hawthorne libraries, said the new Pinney Library went from 5,000 people in its first four days last year to no public visitors for over a year. “It just was hard over this last year not seeing people, not seeing all our regulars who we know we can say 'hi' to when they come in, who are our neighbors in our community as well,” she said. “So that has been the biggest part of it, just that feeling of community again back in the space.”

Marvin Becker, a first-grader who came to the opening day with his mother and brother, was thrilled to play in the outdoor space, read his new books and get his own library card. “I got my first library card today, and it came with my own holder thing,” he said.

Central Library Public Services Manager Michael Spelman was stationed at the library entrance, greeting people and offering free masks. Though this is not his usual role, he said he’s enjoyed getting to interact with patrons again.

“People are just really excited to be here,” he said. “I’ve had several people ask me about computer access for applying to jobs and making copies of resumes, things like that, so a variety of people using the library for things that are really impactful and important.”