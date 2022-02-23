Bayview Foundation quickly tops initial fundraising for $52 million redevelopment

In less than a year, the Bayview Foundation has exceeded its $4 million capital campaign goal to help fund a $52 million redevelopment of its diverse, international, low-income Downtown community into what many hope will become one of the most desirable places to live in Madison.

Bayview, which expected to take three years to raise the $4 million as part of its "Bayview Rising" fundraising campaign, did so far more quickly due to a $2.5 million gift from the Goodman Foundation and $2 million in gifts from individual donors, foundations and organizations, the nonprofit announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled that Bayview Rising has received such incredible support and we are grateful to each and every donor,” said foundation executive director Alexis London. “For all of us at Bayview, the continuing success of the capital campaign is a wonderful reminder that the work we do is making a difference and is recognized throughout the broader community as essential to making Madison a stronger, more equitable city."

The foundation will now extend the campaign in the hope of raising an additional $2 million to increase the long-term stability of programs and operations essential to the organization’s continued success and to offset the significant increase in construction costs due to the pandemic.

“While we envisioned a three-year campaign, the response from individual donors, foundations and organizations has been extraordinary,” said capital campaign chair Natalie Erdman. “Extending the capital campaign is a wise decision. We made a commitment to our residents and to the broader community about the scope and quality of this redevelopment and how it would contribute to the ongoing sustainability of Bayview. Extending the campaign will ensure we meet those commitments.”

Bayview, 102 obsolete townhouses built in 1971 and a community center constructed in 1985 on 4.6 acres on part of the city known as "The Triangle," is a rare oasis of low-cost housing in Madison. But the units are cramped, worn and inaccessible to seniors or those with disabilities, while the much-used community center is unable to provide many of the services residents want.

The redevelopment, a joint project by Bayview and Horizon Development Group, will be bursting with color and public art and emphasizes environmental sustainability. It includes a four-story, 48-unit apartment building now under construction, a three-story, 25-unit apartment building and eight, two-story townhouses with a total 57 units. The idea is to move current residents into new buildings as they're built and then demolish the older ones.

One-bedroom units will allow more seniors to stay in the neighborhood, and the population density will increase 80% from 277 to 500 residents. The new community center will be expanded from 5,000 square feet now to 11,500 square feet, enabling it to serve 8,000 people annually, up from 5,000 today.

The grounds will offer a full-sized basketball court, playground, community gardens, a grassy common area, pavilion and other gathering spaces.

The site plan was devised through "extensive resident engagement" starting in 2018, London said.

The additional $2 million to be raised will be spent on:

Increasing the operating reserve to cover more months of expenses with a new and expanded Community Center.

Doubling the program expansion fund to support increased programming in the Community Center.

Creating an economic and educational advancement fund to provide Bayview residents more support in achieving financial independence.

Ensuring Bayview can meet its commitments to the scope and quality of the project amid COVID-19 pandemic-driven construction cost increases.

Guaranteeing all Bayview residents are connected to a free, campuswide, high-speed Wi-Fi network.

“The partnerships we are developing, the extraordinary support of the Goodman Foundation and the increased awareness of the importance of Bayview’s resident-centered housing plus services approach will help sustain Bayview in the years to come,” said Mary Berryman Agard, president of the Bayview Foundation board of directors.

In addition to private fundraising, the $52 million project is being financed with $22.6 million in low-income housing tax credits and $15.73 million in financing through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority; $2.9 million from the city; $1.3 million from Dane County; and $3.94 million in developer/owner financing.

Corporate and foundation funders to Bayview Rising, to date, include American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, Evjue Foundation, J.H. Findorff & Son, Madison Community Foundation, Madison Gas and Electric Foundation, Park Bank, Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, Rennebohm Foundation, Roots & Wings Foundation, SPL Legacy Foundation and UW Health.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.