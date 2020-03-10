Baum Revision misses another deadline for micro-lodges at Madison's Garver Feed Mill

The future of Baum Revision’s proposal to place micro-lodging on the Garver Feed Mill property on Madison's near east side is under question again after the developer failed to meet a March 5 deadline.
Madison signed a development agreement with Baum Revision in 2017 to overhaul the crumbling, dilapidated mill between South Fair Oaks Avenue and Olbrich Gardens. The project, which is now open to the public, included redeveloping the former sugar beet mill into a food production facility and hub for local businesses.
The second phase of the project planned for five acres to the northeast of the mill, known as Lot 2, included plans for up to 50 micro-lodges, or small, short-term rental units. City economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said Baum Revision did not submit proof of financing for this part of the project by the deadline last week.
“The current development agreement has expired,” Mikolajewski said.
But Mikolajewski said the city is still open to considering a hospitality project from Baum Revision at Garver.
“Even though the current development agreement is expiring, that does not necessarily end our working relationship with the Baum team,” Mikolajewski said. “We’ve indicated that we are still interested if they were to come back to us.”
Bryant Moroder, project manager with the developer, said in an email that Baum and the city are working in cooperation.
“Our plans continue to focus on ways to complement and enhance the community impact and the success of the ten local businesses that call the award-winning Garver Feed Mill home,” Moroder said.
Moroder said Baum Revision's goal "remains to integrate micro-lodging into the project."
Bringing the historic mill back to life was a priority for the city and the project, Mikolajewski said. The $14.4 million renovation was completed at the end of last year and celebrated at a grand opening Nov. 1.
Businesses including Ian’s Pizza, Surya Cafe and Perennial Yoga, and Ledger Coffee Roasters are up and running at 3241 Garver Green. The exposed brick, 30-foot-tall ceilings and mezzanine create a striking space for visitors and tenants.
“The Baum team successfully completed the transformation of the Garver Feed Mill building, and it’s a beautiful project with great tenants,” Mikolajewski said. “In general, the city looks very favorable at the end product of what we have received from that process.”
The expired agreement means that the city does not have a contractual obligation with Baum Revision for the micro-lodge component. It does not change Baum’s relationship to the city concerning the Garver building.
The city chose Baum in 2015 over three other developers and signed a development agreement in August 2017 after two years of delays. Construction started in December 2017 on the 60,000-square-foot mill.
In July 2018, the city terminated development rights to the micro-lodge component of the project after Baum failed to deliver financial information necessary to close on the land prior to a previous deadline. The City Council approved an amendment in early 2019 extending deadlines for the micro-lodges.
The two-story Industrial Romanesque feed mill was originally built as a sugar beet factory in 1905, and it remained in operation until the mill closed in 1924. It was nicknamed the “Sugar Castle” because of the building’s arched windows and turret.
James Garver bought the building and land in 1929 and converted it into a feed mill and granary. It was discontinued in 1997 and purchased by the city of Madison. The city named Garver Feed Mill a city landmark in 1994.
