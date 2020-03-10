Baum Revision misses another deadline for micro-lodges at Madison's Garver Feed Mill

The expired agreement means that the city does not have a contractual obligation with Baum Revision for the micro-lodge component. It does not change Baum’s relationship to the city concerning the Garver building.

The city chose Baum in 2015 over three other developers and signed a development agreement in August 2017 after two years of delays. Construction started in December 2017 on the 60,000-square-foot mill.

In July 2018, the city terminated development rights to the micro-lodge component of the project after Baum failed to deliver financial information necessary to close on the land prior to a previous deadline. The City Council approved an amendment in early 2019 extending deadlines for the micro-lodges.

The two-story Industrial Romanesque feed mill was originally built as a sugar beet factory in 1905, and it remained in operation until the mill closed in 1924. It was nicknamed the “Sugar Castle” because of the building’s arched windows and turret.

James Garver bought the building and land in 1929 and converted it into a feed mill and granary. It was discontinued in 1997 and purchased by the city of Madison. The city named Garver Feed Mill a city landmark in 1994.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.