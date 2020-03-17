Bars and restaurants to close, gatherings of more than 10 people banned as COVID-19 cases reaches 72 in Wisconsin

"I think if the overall idea is we know there’s going to be a slowdown here, if there’s anything we can do to weather the storm, make sure that businesses don’t just close up and go away,” Fitzgerald said. "And families, we know a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck are going to be directly effected."

Fitzgerald added that businesses, childcare providers, schools and people on unemployment all will be discussed.

“The legislature is kind of trying to figure out what are the issues that we will be facing as a result of the pandemic and then we will work with the administration and work with the assembly to kind of formulate a list," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald also said one option would be to give a blanket appropriation to the state's Joint Committee on Finance to allow the committee to take action.

Fitzgerald said another question is how much the coronavirus, paired with a national economic slowdown, could impact the state budget — which was projected to have $452 million in extra tax revenue earlier this year.

"That’s definitely on our minds," Fitzgerald said. "Hindsight is 20-20, but that projection could change dramatically and as a result of that, things could be a lot tighter than where we thought they were."