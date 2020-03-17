Bars and restaurants to close, gatherings of more than 10 people banned as COVID-19 cases reaches 72 in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered bars and restaurants to close and banned gatherings of more than 10 people as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpasses 70 people.
Evers also amended his order to shut down public and private schools indefinitely, rather than re-open on April 6, as he previously ordered last week.
The order on businesses and mass gatherings becomes effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will close down bars and restaurants statewide, but does allow for takeout or carryout orders. Hotels, grocery stores, job centers, courts, long-term care facilities and the state Legislature are exempt from the order.
“I know what this means for our small business owners and the struggles they and their workers will face in the coming weeks, but we are committed to working with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are doing everything we can to assist during these uncertain times," Evers said in a statement.
Evers also has called for legislative action to help businesses and residents reeling from the respiratory disease and subsequent economic slowdown.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he has been in talks with Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on holding the session. Specific legislation has not been determined at this time, but he added it will depend on how much federal assistance the state receives, and where those dollars can be spent.
"I think if the overall idea is we know there’s going to be a slowdown here, if there’s anything we can do to weather the storm, make sure that businesses don’t just close up and go away,” Fitzgerald said. "And families, we know a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck are going to be directly effected."
Fitzgerald added that businesses, childcare providers, schools and people on unemployment all will be discussed.
“The legislature is kind of trying to figure out what are the issues that we will be facing as a result of the pandemic and then we will work with the administration and work with the assembly to kind of formulate a list," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald also said one option would be to give a blanket appropriation to the state's Joint Committee on Finance to allow the committee to take action.
Fitzgerald said another question is how much the coronavirus, paired with a national economic slowdown, could impact the state budget — which was projected to have $452 million in extra tax revenue earlier this year.
"That’s definitely on our minds," Fitzgerald said. "Hindsight is 20-20, but that projection could change dramatically and as a result of that, things could be a lot tighter than where we thought they were."
As of Tuesday, the state reported 72 positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 in Dane County, one of whom has recovered. More than 1,000 people have tested negative. DHS also reports community spread in Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties.
People with cough, fever and shortness of breath or who have traveled to places with widespread COVID-19 or been exposed to people with it should contact their doctors about getting tested. Health officials ask people to call ahead so clinics and hospitals can be prepared.
Evers on Monday ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people. Businesses like grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, airports and hospitals will be exempt from the order, which aligns with recommendations by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new order of gatherings of no more than 10 people aligns with recommendations from the White House on Monday.
Fitzgerald said the Senate also will postpone its March floor session and reconvene this spring to take up discussion on pending legislation that already has passed the Assembly.
The Assembly concluded its session earlier this year, but the Senate was scheduled for at least one more floor session next week.
“After hearing feedback from a number of members, I have decided to postpone the Senate’s planned March floor period," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "This is out of an abundance of caution for Senators, their family members, and staff members who may be vulnerable to coronavirus."
Supreme Court forum canceled
In response to recommendations made by state, local and national health organizations amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Dane County Bar Association has announced it is canceling next Tuesday's Supreme Court Candidates Forum.
The association's Family Law Assistance Center and Small Claims Assistance Program, which are open to the public, also have been canceled until further notice.