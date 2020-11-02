Bar-restaurant fights to keep big redevelopment from blocking views to the Capitol

A popular Downtown bar-restaurant is fighting to keep a big, much-lauded proposed redevelopment across the street from blocking its sweeping upper-floor views of the state Capitol.
For five years, locals and travelers have savored the panoramic views of the Capitol from the elegant Eno Vino wine bar and bistro atop the 10-story AC Hotel at 1 N. Webster St., a block off Capitol Square.
Now, Urban Land Interests has proposed a nine-story, $125 million redevelopment combining preservation, demolition and new construction across the street on the 10 block of South Pinckney and Webster streets that would bring jobs and vitality to the Square but block part of Eno Vino’s vista.
Urban Land Interests’ “American Exchange” project, named after a landmark building that would be preserved in the redevelopment, retains the historic scale of facades facing the Square and would provide 22,000 square feet of first-floor retail space and a design that steps back to a striking glass and stone tower reaching the Capitol height limit with 305,000 square feet of office space. It would have 840 underground parking spaces.
Eno Vino and North Central Group, which built the AC Hotel Madison Downtown, support a redevelopment but strongly object to a design that would maintain views to the Capitol from a 9th-floor terrace but reduce vistas from the 10th-floor bar and largely eliminate them from the adjacent restaurant.
“The Capitol views are incredibly important to the success of Eno Vino Downtown,” said Sara Granados, marketing and events manager for Eno Vino, noting that the establishment had more than 170,000 guests in 2019. “We feel a responsibility, as custodians of this asset to the community, to protect the views for future Madison residents and visitors to the area to enjoy.”
North Central Group is not complaining about the project blocking hotel room views to the Capitol.
Urban Land Interests contends that its project will enliven the Square and it has made changes to its design, including creating a curve to the main massing facing East Washington Avenue and eliminating office space with views of the Capitol, but that underground parking, the location of a main lobby, elevators, loading dock and other factors make it impractical to do more.
“We’re doing some things to open up their view,” Urban Land Interests principal Brad Binkowski said. “(But) you can’t view this as a set of Legos. It’s a very complicated, integrated concept.” Moreover, “We’re proposing to do something that Downtown needs more today than ever,” he said.
Urban Land Interests’ proposal has already received Landmarks Commission approval and is before the Urban Design Commission on Wednesday.
Eno Vino and North Central Group are asking the commission to delay a decision to allow more public input and time to change the design to achieve Urban Land Interests’ goals but also preserve views. Urban Land Interests, which says there’s nothing in the zoning code to stall a project because of a neighbor’s views, wants approval and for the process to proceed to the Plan Commission and City Council.
Consistent with plans
The rules favor Urban Land Interests, city officials said.
The Downtown Plan of 2012 and subsequent Downtown Height Map in the zoning code, completed in 2013, established a maximum height for the Urban Land Interests site and the proposal is consistent with adopted plans, city planning director Heather Stouder said. The city doesn’t really have anything in its Planned Development standards related to consideration of blocking views from one building to another, she said.
“It’s a very unfortunate situation for Eno Vino,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the site. “I completely empathize with a significant loss of their view. But the reality of lost views Downtown because of new development is a regular occurrence. I don’t know that the zoning code really allows for the city to reject an otherwise outstanding proposal.”
Eno Vino and North Central Group say their situation is different.
When the AC Hotel was approved, it met the standard for exceptional design in large part by elevating the bar and restaurant spaces to the top floors of the building, creating a public amenity for all residents and visitors to the city to enjoy, said Andy Inman, vice president of development for North Central Group.
What’s at issue, he said, is that both Urban Design District No. 4 and a section of the zoning code require development proposals to enhance and not substantially depreciate, adversely impact, diminish or impair the uses, values and enjoyment of property.
“ULI’s current proposal and request to rezone the site to Planned Development does not comply with these requirements,” Inman said.
‘Win-win solution’
North Central Group retained an architect to study the impact to the views from the public space and to evaluate the feasibility of alternative designs that better preserve the public views from Eno Vino Downtown, Inman said. The studies show the Urban Land Interests project would have a negative financial impact on the hotel and Eno Vino, and that the design can be modified by pushing more of the massing to the middle of the block, which would allow Urban Land Interests to retain a similar massing but preserve much more of Eno’s Vino’s view.
Binkowski said North Central Group had opportunities to buy property on the 10 block of Pinckney Street to build a hotel or protect the AC Hotel’s views. The development team has focused on historic preservation elements of the project and dealing with a site that has a significant slope between East Washington Avenue and East Mifflin Street, he said. The recent changes to the design are significant and reopen more of Eno Vino’s views, he said.
“We’ve adjusted the concept as much as we can,” he said.
“Although we appreciate the few adjustments that have shifted things slightly, we believe that there are additional modifications available that would create a more collaborative, win-win solution for everyone involved,” Granados said.
In a letter to the city, a Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. steering committee unanimously agreed Urban Land Interests’ proposal “is an attractive, appropriate and well-designed submission to the important Capitol Square architectural tapestry,” and that the proposed plan “has sufficiently been adjusted to reasonably accommodate Eno Vino and the AC Hotel and the project does not need to have its height lowered or massing changed for that reason.”
