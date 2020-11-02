Bar-restaurant fights to keep big redevelopment from blocking views to the Capitol

When the AC Hotel was approved, it met the standard for exceptional design in large part by elevating the bar and restaurant spaces to the top floors of the building, creating a public amenity for all residents and visitors to the city to enjoy, said Andy Inman, vice president of development for North Central Group.

What’s at issue, he said, is that both Urban Design District No. 4 and a section of the zoning code require development proposals to enhance and not substantially depreciate, adversely impact, diminish or impair the uses, values and enjoyment of property.

“ULI’s current proposal and request to rezone the site to Planned Development does not comply with these requirements,” Inman said.

‘Win-win solution’

North Central Group retained an architect to study the impact to the views from the public space and to evaluate the feasibility of alternative designs that better preserve the public views from Eno Vino Downtown, Inman said. The studies show the Urban Land Interests project would have a negative financial impact on the hotel and Eno Vino, and that the design can be modified by pushing more of the massing to the middle of the block, which would allow Urban Land Interests to retain a similar massing but preserve much more of Eno’s Vino’s view.