'Banana republic': As violent mob descends on DC, Wisconsin congressmen decry Trump

As President Donald Trump's supporters infiltrate the nation's Capitol, Wisconsin's congressional representatives on both sides of the aisle are urging the president to call them off and help restore order to what one Republican is calling a "banana republic."
Those members of Congress, who were poised to certify the Electoral College votes on Wednesday making President-elect Joe Biden's win official, are instead holed up in their offices after the Capitol was breached by a violent mob earlier in the afternoon, leading to the evacuation of the House, Senate and Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump, who earlier Wednesday stoked tensions among his backers at a rally near the White House, has still not conceded the election and has encouraged Republicans and Pence to object to the certification of the contest and overturn the results, something Pence rejected in a statement this week.
Trump in a video message Wednesday afternoon continued to promote his baseless claims of widespread election fraud while directing his supporters to leave the Capitol, adding: "We love you, you're very special, you've seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil, I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace."
U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Mark Pocan and Ron Kind decried the chaos at Capitol Hill in videos posted online and comments to reporters.
Calling the series of events "banana republic crap that we're watching happen right now," Gallagher, R-Green Bay, said what's happening shows "the cost" of his GOP colleagues' plans to object to the Electoral College certification and "telling thousands of people that there was a legitimate shot of overturning the election."
"We have got to stop this," he said in video remarks. "Mr. President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. It's bigger than any member of Congress. It is about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician. Call it off, it's over."
Gallagher, who has said he wouldn't object to the counting of electoral votes, had said the planned objections from fellow Wisconsin Republicans U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (who in a tweet called on Trump supporters to "respect law enforcement and peacefully disperse") and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and others were "going down a dangerous path of vast federal overreach."
Kind, who's planning to lead the Democratic defense of Wisconsin's ballots if the state's electoral votes are specifically challenged once the vote occurs, slammed the actions of the mob as a "coup d'état." Still, he said he was more worried about what precedent it sets for the future.
"Donald Trump is not going to win today, we all know that," the La Crosse Democrat told reporters in a Zoom call from Capitol Hill. "There's wide bipartisan support opposing what some of our colleagues are attempting to do."
"But I'm worried about tomorrow and what the next authoritarian wannabe who takes a run at our Constitution is going to accomplish based on the precedent that's being set today in our nation's Capitol and the next couple of months following this election."
Meanwhile, Madison-area Democrat Pocan in a video message called Wednesday "a sad day for America" and slammed Trump for "inciting domestic terrorism."
In a separate text message, he also dismissed some Wisconsin Republicans' comparison of the mob to the protests surrounding the passage of 2011 Act 10 in Wisconsin, which effectively ended collective bargaining.
"A President inciting domestic violence and the disruption of the approval of the electoral college 'trumps' anything," he wrote in a text. "Ridiculous comparison."
Saying he wasn't on on the House floor when it was evacuated because he was preparing his remarks for the certification vote, Pocan told a reporter he still heard "lots of sirens and blasts for the last several hours" from his office.
It remains unclear when the certification vote will take place.
Back in Madison, a handful of Trump supporters gathered outside the statehouse, holding signs backing Pence and the president (as well as one reading: "I proudly support our police") and shouting exchanges with others driving by.