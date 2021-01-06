'Banana republic': As violent mob descends on DC, Wisconsin congressmen decry Trump

U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Mark Pocan and Ron Kind decried the chaos at Capitol Hill in videos posted online and comments to reporters.

Calling the series of events "banana republic crap that we're watching happen right now," Gallagher, R-Green Bay, said what's happening shows "the cost" of his GOP colleagues' plans to object to the Electoral College certification and "telling thousands of people that there was a legitimate shot of overturning the election."

"We have got to stop this," he said in video remarks. "Mr. President, you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. It's bigger than any member of Congress. It is about the United States of America, which is more important than any politician. Call it off, it's over."