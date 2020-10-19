Ballot issues in Outagamie, Calumet counties could delay presidential election results

A discrepancy making thousands of ballots in Outagamie and Calumet counties unreadable by voting machines could end up delaying the unofficial result of the presidential election in Wisconsin by a day or more.

Officials in Outagamie and Calumet counties in the Fox Valley recently wrote a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission detailing a printing problem with at least 5,500 absentee ballots that leads to electronic voting machines rejecting them in full, regardless of candidate or office.

"Currently we believe there are at least 5,500 absentee ballots affected by this issue and likely many more," Outagamie County deputy legal counsel Kyle Sargent said in a letter to the WEC.

The printing error — an abnormality in the margin of the ballot affecting a single timing mark — means local elections officials in the affected municipalities will likely need to make duplicate copies of the affected ballots on Election Day in order to feed them through the tabulating machines, which could significantly delay the result from those counties.

The Fox Valley is a critical region to President Donald Trump's re-election bid. In 2016, Trump won Outagamie County with 53% of the vote and in 2018, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker got 54% of the vote there.