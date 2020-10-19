Ballot issues in Outagamie, Calumet counties could delay presidential election results

A discrepancy making thousands of ballots in Outagamie and Calumet counties unreadable by voting machines could end up delaying the unofficial result of the presidential election in Wisconsin by a day or more.
Officials in Outagamie and Calumet counties in the Fox Valley recently wrote a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission detailing a printing problem with at least 5,500 absentee ballots that leads to electronic voting machines rejecting them in full, regardless of candidate or office.
"Currently we believe there are at least 5,500 absentee ballots affected by this issue and likely many more," Outagamie County deputy legal counsel Kyle Sargent said in a letter to the WEC.
The printing error — an abnormality in the margin of the ballot affecting a single timing mark — means local elections officials in the affected municipalities will likely need to make duplicate copies of the affected ballots on Election Day in order to feed them through the tabulating machines, which could significantly delay the result from those counties.
The Fox Valley is a critical region to President Donald Trump's re-election bid. In 2016, Trump won Outagamie County with 53% of the vote and in 2018, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker got 54% of the vote there.
The disclosure of the potential delay in counting the votes in Outagamie County comes as election officials across the state and nation are preparing the public for the possibility that unofficial election results will take more time than usual to materialize due to the surge in absentee ballots caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outagamie officials asked the state Elections Commission whether any accommodations can be made to speed up the vote counting process given there is a state-imposed deadline to count all ballots by 4 p.m. the day following the election.
Support Local Journalism
The proposed accommodations include choosing to hand count only the ballots affected by the printing error or fixing the printing error on the affected ballots before feeding them into the tabulator machine.
It's unlikely any of those accommodations will be made unless ordered by a court. A draft letter by the Elections Commission said that as an administrative state agency, the commission doesn't have the authority to extend deadlines or modify procedures for dealing with defective ballots. Election commission intend to vote on a response at a meeting Tuesday.
One of the only available remedies under state law would be to hand count all the ballots in each affected municipality, which would require the authorization of the Elections Commission. But Outagamie County deputy corporation counsel Kyle Sargent said that would likely take longer than what election officials are planning to do: remake the defective ballots on Election Day and feed them through the voting tabulator.
Sargent said his initial worries about the 4 p.m. next-day deadline to count votes have subsided. Following a conversation with the Elections Commission over the weekend, Sargent believes state law will allow municipalities to continue counting legally cast ballots past the 4 p.m. next-day deadline.
Still, Sargent isn't ruling out that the county or affected municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking relief, such as marking the ballots in order to feed them through the tabulators, although he said it's unlikely.
While there are at least 5,500 ballots in circulation that have the printing error, Sargent said the vendor reprinted the rest of the ballots, so absentee ballots that were issued on or after Friday and those on Election Day won't have the error.
As of Friday, 47,911 absentee ballots had been sent in Outagamie County.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.