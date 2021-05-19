Baldwin presses National Guard on sexual assault

In response to the investigation, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, pledged to hold hearings this summer on sexual assault in the Guard.

Baldwin said she will push for a variety of initiatives, including expanding military whistleblower protections for Guard members and boosting funding for federal investigations of state Guard sexual assault cases. She also called on Wisconsin lawmakers to update the state’s military laws.

Appearing before the Senate panel, Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, a federal agency that oversees Guard units across the country but does not regulate them, said he supports a whistleblower policy that covers all Guard members based on their service. He also said the agency is conducting a review of its investigative arm, the Office of Complex Investigations.