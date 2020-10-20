Badgers football looms — along with worries that it will further boost COVID-19

Public Health does, however, provide weekly snapshots of metrics used to decide whether to loosen or tighten local restrictions. The most recent snapshot, released Thursday, shows three of nine metrics being met. Less than 5% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, for example, but contact-tracing goals aren't being met.

Under metrics set last month by the Big Ten — which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the mayors' letter — practices and games are to be halted for at least seven days if more than 5% of players test positive or more than 7.5% of players plus coaches and other staff test positive.

The mayors also asked the conference to announce game times and schedules "as early as possible" and to limit the number of late afternoon and evening games, "as these start times are associated with increased activity," such as large gatherings and drinking.

Mattes said the walk-through last week of Regent Street businesses was the only one of its kind, but Public Health started doing more "compliance checks" in Madison and the rest of Dane County in mid-September.

"A number of taverns have been operating like restaurants, thinking that it is allowed under the orders," she said Monday. "That is not the case."