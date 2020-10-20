Badgers football looms — along with worries that it will further boost COVID-19

Three days before the kickoff to a delayed and abbreviated Badgers football season, local public health officials have been taking steps to reduce alcohol-fueled game-day coronavirus transmission, and Big Ten city mayors are urging the conference to align its metrics for canceling games with those of their host communities.
Public Health Madison and Dane County did walk-throughs last week of Regent Street businesses in Madison — near Camp Randall Stadium, where the Badgers will host Illinois beginning at 7 p.m. Friday — to make sure bars weren't behaving as restaurants and allowing indoor dining.
As a result, four establishments that traditionally draw big crowds on game days — The Red Zone, Sconniebar, Jordan's Big 10 Pub and Lucky's 1313 — were initially deemed bars illegally operating as restaurants. Each posted announcements to their Facebook pages last week about having to temporarily close or alter operations to come into compliance with the county's current COVID-19 public health order.
Dane County Emergency Order #9 considers bars to be establishments that draw 51% or more of revenue from alcohol sales. They are not allowed to serve people indoors but can offer food for carryout. Restaurants are allowed to serve people indoors up to 25% of their official capacity.
After Public Health's action last week, Sconniebar, Lucky's and Jordan's submitted sales information showing they qualified as restaurants, Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said Tuesday.
On Monday, mayors from 11 of the 14 cities with Big Ten college football teams, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, sent a letter to the conference asking that it "work with local and county health officials in these communities to define a population positivity rate, where hosting a football game that would bring increased activity into the community is no longer safe to do."
"We do not expect this metric to be in line with the current standard for the team," the letter says, "however, similar standards being applied to the communities this will affect is necessary to keep people safe."
Mattes said health officers in Big Ten cities are still determining what metrics they'd like to see teams use when deciding whether to cancel a game, and "one or multiple metrics should be released later this week."
The current Dane County order bans outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people but does not apply to campus, which is considered state property. It is also not so detailed as to identify a specific COVID-19 positivity rate that should result in the cancellation of events.
Public Health does, however, provide weekly snapshots of metrics used to decide whether to loosen or tighten local restrictions. The most recent snapshot, released Thursday, shows three of nine metrics being met. Less than 5% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, for example, but contact-tracing goals aren't being met.
Under metrics set last month by the Big Ten — which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the mayors' letter — practices and games are to be halted for at least seven days if more than 5% of players test positive or more than 7.5% of players plus coaches and other staff test positive.
The mayors also asked the conference to announce game times and schedules "as early as possible" and to limit the number of late afternoon and evening games, "as these start times are associated with increased activity," such as large gatherings and drinking.
Mattes said the walk-through last week of Regent Street businesses was the only one of its kind, but Public Health started doing more "compliance checks" in Madison and the rest of Dane County in mid-September.
"A number of taverns have been operating like restaurants, thinking that it is allowed under the orders," she said Monday. "That is not the case."
She said the agency has issued 18 citations, but only a few of those went to restaurants, where usually the agency provides information on how to comply with the order.
The UW-Madison Athletic Department did not respond to a request for comment on the mayors' letter.
