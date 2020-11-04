Back to blue: Biden carries Wisconsin after lengthy absentee ballot count

In Dane, one of the few places where Clinton improved on former President Barack Obama's 2012 win, Biden lead by 53 percentage points, carrying the liberal stronghold by more than 180,000 votes compared to some 146,000 in 2016.

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, which completed its count just after 4 a.m., Biden's margin was 40 percentage points, and he netted nearly 30,000 more votes there than Clinton won in 2016. Biden's ability to win the state relies in part on a stronger performance in the county.

But a couple of hours later, all eyes were on Green Bay, another city that processes its absentee ballots at a central location rather than at the polls, delaying the posting of those results. Though Brown County went for Trump 53% to 46%, the figures, which weren't shared until around 6 a.m, padded Biden's slight statewide lead.

That margin was bolstered further after Biden secured 9,500 absentee ballot votes from Kenosha, giving him a lead of nearly 21,000 as of 6:30 a.m. Trump held a rally in Kenosha on Monday, one of his five visits to the state in the week leading up to the election.