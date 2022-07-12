Back in person, Madison City Council puts limits on residential lighting

The Madison City Council acted to limit the brightness of some residential light fixtures in its first in-person meeting in more than two years Tuesday night.

The change to the city's light ordinance reduces the permitted brightness of unshielded light fixtures from 1,000 lumens to 500. That's the equivalent of replacing a 70-watt light bulb with a 40-watt bulb.

The 16-2 vote was only the second change to the city's light ordinance since its creation in 1993.

City staff said their approach to light violations will be driven by complaints. Enforcement is a last resort, and the vast majority of cases are remedied through conversation with residents, said Kyle Bunnow, a plan review and inspection supervisor for the city’s Building Inspection Division.

"This change will ultimately, in our opinion, largely impact those in residential neighborhood or non-commercial areas where you are likely to see bulb fixtures on the sides of doors or garages or on the peaks of garages," Bunnow said.

The city sees around 125 complaints about lighting every year, with 75% of those about light that is spilling into areas where it isn't wanted.

The ordinance change does not mean businesses will have to scramble to change their lighting or face municipal enforcement. The main targets of the ordinance change are homes that have unshielded outside light fixtures. Decorative lighting, such as Christmas trees, will not be subject to the ordinance.

How They Voted Vote on changing city light ordinance Voting for limiting brightness: Abbas, Benford, Bennett, Conklin, Currie, Evers, Figueroa-Cole, Foster, Furman Heck, Myadze, Paulson, Phair, Tishler, Verveer and Wehelie Voting against: Carter, Harrington-McKinney

Light fixtures installed before 1993, when the city first created its light ordinance, will not be subject to the new light restrictions.

The only votes against the ordinance change were Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, and Sheri Carter, 14th District, who cited the potential financial impact on residents and already lax enforcement of brightness rules.

"This is an excellent example of a solution looking for a problem," Carter said.

In tandem with the ordinance change, the council voted to commit to the "five principles of responsible outdoor lighting" set forth by the International Dark-Sky Association and the Illuminating Engineering Society, groups dedicated to reducing light pollution:

All light should have a clear purpose.

Light should be directed to only where needed.

Light should be no brighter than necessary.

Light should be used only when useful.

Use warm-color-tinted lights where possible.

New TIF districts

The council also voted unanimously to create a new Downtown tax incremental financing district and to change the boundaries of an existing one.

The new district, TID 50, covers the greater State Street area between Capitol Square and Lake Street. A bid to keep pushing development in the major Downtown corridor, the plan is expected to provide more than $4 million in grants to businesses and shovel $15 million into financing public elements of a proposed, roughly $140 million redevelopment of a parking garage at 415 N. Lake St.

With TIF, the city and other local taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls.

In the past 40 years, the city has used TIFs to transform Downtown, including the Monona Terrace Hilton hotel; the massive Block 89 redevelopment facing Capitol Square; Judge Doyle Square; pioneering condo projects; and public infrastructure.

The boundary change to TID 45, which runs through the West Wilson Street area, would extend the district toward John Nolen Drive and spend $1.2 million to bury power lines and $5.8 million on stormwater improvements in the areas of Broom and Hamilton streets.

Other city investments in the district include $13.3 million for the Anchor Bank mixed-use redevelopment at 25 W. Main St., and $2 million for improvements at the former AT&T building at 316 W. Washington Ave.

The council was meeting in person again after switching to online meetings at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.