Ald. Avra Reddy plans to resign from the District 8 seat on Madison’s City Council at the end of the month after serving six months.
Reddy notified City Council leadership that her last day will be Sept. 30.
“In her short tenure, Alder Avra Reddy has made a great impact and great contributions to our Council deliberations with her thoughtfulness and commitment to making Madison a better place,” a press release from the City Council office said Thursday. “We wish Alder Reddy and her family the best.”
In a letter sent to City Council alders Wednesday, Reddy said she decided to leave her position after dealing with a family illness, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Reddy, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, was elected in the April election in a contested race against fellow student Matthew Mitnick. She replaced former alder Zach Wood in the District 8 seat, which represents much of the UW-Madison campus.
Ahead of the election, Reddy said a student needed to be elected to fairly represent young people.
“Together we will fight for affordable housing and increased safety on campus; we will fight for student rights and change in our community,” she said.
Ald. Shiva Bidar, as City Council president, will oversee the application process to fill the vacancy. Applications are reviewed by the Common Council Executive Committee, which will make a recommendation to the City Council.
The City Council will appoint a District 8 alder until the next election in April 2020.
The District 8 position is set to be filled Nov. 5. Applications are due no later than Oct. 14 at noon. More information on how to apply for the vacancy can be found on the city’s website.