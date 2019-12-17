Audit: WEDC policies still would allow Foxconn subsidies to go to workers outside Wisconsin

In a Tuesday statement, Hughes said the audit demonstrates the need for "clear and open communication" between Foxconn and the state in order to ensure a successful project.

"WEDC and the state want Foxconn to continue to create jobs and invest in Wisconsin; we also want to ensure the project meets the needs of Wisconsin’s taxpayers who have a stake in its success," Hughes said in the statement. "The best way to achieve our mutual goals is through open communication and a clear understanding of each side’s plans and expectation. We look forward to working with Foxconn to achieve this clarity."

Foxconn's original contract was for a $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot campus and 13,000 jobs over 15 years. However, multiple updates to the company’s plans have resulted in a vastly different project altogether.

The project has since been downsized to a Generation 6 facility, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.

Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration told the company it would not be eligible for tax subsidies unless the contract was amended to reflect the project now planned, according to documents first reported Friday by The Verge.