Audit: WEDC policies still would allow Foxconn subsidies to go to workers outside Wisconsin

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau has again argued that Wisconsin’s economic development agency's agreement with Foxconn Technology Group still allows tax credits to be awarded for employees working outside the state, according to a Tuesday audit.
The latest audit, which pertains to a $2.85 billion tax credit contract between Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Taiwan-based Foxconn, repeats a concern raised in last year’s audit — that WEDC’s written procedures allow it to award tax credits to employees performing services outside the state. Doing so would violate state law and WEDC’s contract with Foxconn, according to the audit.
The audit further stokes concerns over economic development subsidies pledged to Foxconn in the 2017 deal, as well as if and when the company will find itself eligible for tax credits.
Following similar concerns raised last year, then-WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan said updates would be made and WEDC reported in January that procedures had been adjusted so out-of-state employees were not counted toward subsidies.
However, the audit notes that WEDC guidelines still would allow employees paid in the state but working elsewhere to be accepted.
WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes in a Dec. 12 letter noted that out-of-state jobs were not counted last year and added that WEDC will update its policies to clarify that they will not be counted this year.
In a Tuesday statement, Hughes said the audit demonstrates the need for "clear and open communication" between Foxconn and the state in order to ensure a successful project.
"WEDC and the state want Foxconn to continue to create jobs and invest in Wisconsin; we also want to ensure the project meets the needs of Wisconsin’s taxpayers who have a stake in its success," Hughes said in the statement. "The best way to achieve our mutual goals is through open communication and a clear understanding of each side’s plans and expectation. We look forward to working with Foxconn to achieve this clarity."
You have free articles remaining.
Foxconn's original contract was for a $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot campus and 13,000 jobs over 15 years. However, multiple updates to the company’s plans have resulted in a vastly different project altogether.
The project has since been downsized to a Generation 6 facility, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers’ administration told the company it would not be eligible for tax subsidies unless the contract was amended to reflect the project now planned, according to documents first reported Friday by The Verge.
Foxconn is required to provide WEDC with an update on its progress and how many jobs have been created by April 1 to determine whether the company qualifies for state tax credits. The company fell short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.
The company has said it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020.
“Foxconn is in compliance with the terms of the agreement with WEDC and we will continue to work with the State in good faith,” Foxconn said in a Friday statement regarding its contract with WEDC. “Foxconn is hopeful that we will arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution so we can continue with a project that is important to our company and to the development of technology in Wisconsin.”
Bootleg margarine and farmer protests: A look back at Wisconsin's 'oleo wars'
Oleo, commonly known as margarine, has a long and controversial history in Wisconsin. It only became legal to buy yellow oleo in the dairy state on July 1, 1967, after years of contention. Here's a look back at the issue over the years: