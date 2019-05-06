The University of Wisconsin System's in-state student enrollment has dropped sharply over the last nine years, reflecting declining regional populations and system efforts to get students to graduation faster, according to a report state auditors released Monday.
The loss of in-state students has been nearly offset by rising nonresident enrollment, helping total tuition revenue grow by $336 million, even as resident tuition has been frozen since 2013, the report said.
UW System President Ray Cross didn't address the enrollment shift in a letter to auditors responding to the report. He did cite declining enrollment in 2017 to justify his plan to merge the system's two-year schools with its four-year campuses.
Auditors found in-state enrollment dropped by 12,881 students between academic years 2008-09 and 2017-18, from 138,018 students to 125,137 students. Auditors spoke to staff at seven schools — Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Parkside, Eau Claire, River Falls, Oshkosh and Superior — to understand what's driving the decline.
Some schools told them that declining regional populations might be playing a role. UW-Superior noted that declining populations in northern Wisconsin means fewer students are eligible to enroll at the school.
Most of the institutions noted a decline in the number of Wisconsin high school graduates. The audit cites state Department of Public Instruction data showing 6.1% fewer students graduated in school year 2016-17 than in 2009-10. Other campuses said more students aren't enrolled as long because the system has been working to improve the four-year graduation rate. Nearly 40% of freshmen enrolled in fall 2013 graduated in four years compared with nearly 29% of freshmen who enrolled in fall 2003.
Nonresident student enrollment, meanwhile, grew by 10,558 students between academic years 2008-09 and 2017-18. Auditors said institutions indicated diversity initiatives have attracted nonresident students. Milwaukee and Superior said they have specifically targeted international students as part of a diversity initiative. Parkside and Milwaukee both noted that the Midwest Student Exchange Program allows Illinois students to attend UW schools for less than some Illinois institutions.
The influx of out-of-state students is huge for the system because they pay far more in tuition than resident students. Republican lawmakers also have frozen in-state tuition rates since 2013, driving some schools to increase nonresident and graduate tuition rates.
Taken together, tuition revenue grew by $366 million between fiscal years 2008-09 and 2017-18, from $933.4 million to $1.3 billion. Nearly 40% of the increase is tuition paid by nonresident students.
Even though tuition increased for the system as a whole, nine of 14 UW institutions have seen tuition revenue decrease since the resident rate freeze went into effect.