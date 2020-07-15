Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed

However, there may have been even more overpayments and underpayments to an unknown number of people on April 28 and April 29, the audit said. It recommended that the department determine the total amount in underpayments and overpayments and report back to the Legislature's Audit Committee by Aug. 14. Frostman agreed and said the agency would do that.

The audit also called for those who were underpaid to receive what they were owed in unemployment benefits "as quickly as possible." Frostman said that earlier this month the department manually issued nearly $90,000 in payments to 52 people who were underpaid and is working on an automated process to pay the rest by Aug. 14.

"The actual payment processing should be the least difficult part of getting claimants their benefits," said Republican state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, co-chair of the Legislature's Audit Committee. "It is alarming to find that there were either no process controls to ensure that payments do not process twice or that they were ignored."

Republican Sen. Rob Cowles, the other committee co-chair, said he appreciated the department's willingness to make changes recommended by the audit, but that he still had concerns about the unemployment program. That includes how quickly claims are processed, benefit payment delays and difficulty connecting through the phone system, Cowles said.