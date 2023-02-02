The largest post-election audit in state history found no voting equipment errors — and just half a dozen human errors — in the November general election, according to a report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

County and municipal clerks conducted the audit in late November and early December, which included a hand tally audit of more than 222,000 ballots, or about 8.4% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election.

Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said in a Thursday meeting the audit shows that Wisconsin's voting machines functioned properly and the findings should help dispel any lingering doubts in the accuracy of Wisconsin's elections.

"The errors found, I believe are properly categorized as human errors," Jacobs said. "Whenever humans are involved we’re probably not going to get to a zero human error rate."

Republican commissioner Robert Spindell Jr. offered a similar sentiment, adding that the overall results of the audit were "remarkable" and "should give confidence to the people of Wisconsin that the machines worked properly."

The bipartisan six-member commission voted unanimously to accept the post-election audit with an effective error rate of 0%, meaning the audit did not find any errors that were caused solely by an equipment malfunction. The agency also directed staff to provide additional training to local election officials to mitigate the future possibility of equipment or human errors.

The accepted federal error rate is 1 in 500,000. The federal standard does not account for human errors or conditions caused by human behavior.

Agency administrator Meagan Wolfe said the 2022 post-election voting equipment audit was the largest of its kind in state history.

Elections commission staff identified six errors attributable to human behavior, but found no evidence that any of the audited voting equipment changed the votes from one candidate to another, incorrectly tabulated votes or altered the outcome of any audited race.

All of the errors identified in the post-election audit were attributed to either human error or a combination of human and equipment errors. Errors were identified in four communities; De Pere, Owen, the Village of Whitelaw and the Town of Grand Chute.

Identified errors include; a stray mark or ballot fold causing the machine to tally an overvote on one ballot; heavy crease lines leading to false overvotes on three ballots; an overvote caused by a torn ballot; and a properly filled out oval marked with green ink being read as blank by the voting machine.

The audit also found no evidence of programing errors, hacking of voting equipment software or malfunctions, but does “highlight the limitations of electronic voting equipment and underscores the necessity of comprehensive administrative procedures required to ensure the effectiveness of voting equipment used in Wisconsin elections,” according to a commission staff report.

The commission in voted unanimously in September to request more than $1.3 million in additional state funds in the upcoming 2023-25 budget to create an Elections Inspector General office to expedite research and responses to inquiries and complaints from the public or members of the state Legislature.

Commission members said the new office would help process the deluge of complaints and public records requests received by the agency since the 2020 election — and boost confidence in state elections at a time of rising GOP scrutiny.

GOP scrutiny over Wisconsin elections rose following the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by almost 21,000 votes, due in large part to Trump’s repeated lies that the election was “stolen.” A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed the election’s results and found no evidence of widespread fraud. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.