Audit: Less than 1% of callers got through to state-run unemployment call centers between March 15 and June 30

Traditionally, DWD has recommended individuals try to file their claims online, but still operates a call center if a claimant cannot access the internet.

The audit reported that DWD spent $9.3 million on additional staff at three call centers between March 15 and July 31, increasing roughly doubling staff from 90 to 188 people.

In a contract, DWD required one call center, which began operations on May 20, to provide at least 500 full-time staff positions. However, the audit notes that the center didn't reach that many positions until July 19, almost two months later.

While DWD in May began providing weekly reports to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee on blocked, abandoned and answered calls, the department did not report on the number of calls that resulted in busy signals. DWD reported 4.9 million calls were blocked between April 26 and June 27, but the audit found that over the same span, a total of 19.6 million calls were blocked or resulted in busy signals.

Between April 26 and Aug. 22, only 6.6% of all initial unemployment claims were filed by individuals calling into centers.