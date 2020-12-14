Audit: DWD largely responsible for delays when processing unemployment claims

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee will discuss the audit on Wednesday.

DWD reported last week that almost 94.5% of the more than 8.5 million weekly unemployment claims filed since March 15 had been processed. Nearly 51,000 claimants were considered to be part of the adjudication backlog — meaning they have waited beyond the standard 21 days it takes for DWD to make a decision on a claim.

Of the 268 individuals in LAB's sample, 250 claims were resolved as of November, while 70 of the 144 individuals whose initial claims were denied ended up filing new claims. Of those 70 individuals who filed new claims, 34 were paid benefits as of Oct. 10. The remaining 18 claims were awaiting action from DWD or the claimant has appealed the department's decision.

The audit also found that the individuals sampled experienced more than 3.5 instances when DWD was responsible for delays. The most common delays occurred when DWD had not resolved issues even though it had the information to do so or when DWD had not requested from a claimant or employer information needed to resolve a claim.