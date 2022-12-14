Audit calls for transparency on Gov. Tony Evers' COVID relief spending

John Givens and Tom Franke in 2021

Tom Franke's tribute to John Givens:

This is a story of a man’s resilience from middle-class black America to success. John Givens, now living in Madison, was born in 1947 in Natchez, Mississippi, to a solid family consisting of an aunt, one brother and two sisters.

His father was a railroad man and good provider. His childhood was normal as was his boyhood. At age 18, he joined the army. He was deployed to Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Thailand), during which he became addicted to heroin.

Upon returning to the U.S. and discharging from the service, he took up with bad men that led to his participation in an armed robbery. He was soon apprehended by the police, charged with armed robbery, and served eight years in prison. He learned “the ropes” quickly and decided not to fight the system but to take advantage of it. He took college-level classes, which led to a degree in business.

When John was finally released from prison, he applied for a position with the “SPRITE” states youth program, caring for and mentoring young boys who had gone astray. John formed his own office computer supply business. John then turned his attention to social service. He applied for a position as director of the “Circle of Support” program offered by JustDane (formerly Madison-area Urban Ministry), and he was hired.

His background was the cliché, “He walked the walk and talked the talk” to his charges, who were imprisoned in Dane County. In the 12+ years he has held this position, he has helped thousands of offenders to make the transition from incarceration to become valued members of our society. John assists these men and women in finding housing, employment, transportation, clothing, telephones and other resources such as food pantries, religious organizations, medical care, etc. His success rate of recidivism utilizing the “circle of support” concept stands at 94%. Take a note, politicians, your hard stance on punishment is not working!

In his personal life, John is married to a wonderful woman, Alice Diane Brenann, whom he met on a blind date. Now, 43 years later, they have raised three children and reside on the northwest side of Madison.

At age 75, I asked John when he would retire. His response was, “Why would I retire when I enjoy what I am doing?”

I personally count John as one of my best friends, mentor and role model.