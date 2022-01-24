Attorney's testimony underscores little oversight over Gableman's response to records request

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' lawyer on Monday testified that he provided little oversight into how former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman responded to requests for public records related to his ongoing review of the 2020 election.
Assembly staff attorney Steve Fawcett said in an evidentiary hearing in Dane County Circuit Court Monday he has not received weekly reports from Gableman on the review, which is required under the contract between the former justice and state Assembly. Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel also testified, but more than two hours of Monday's hearing focused on Fawcett.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn noted Fawcett helped negotiate the Assembly's contract with Gableman and is listed as the former justice's point of contact for the agreement. Bailey-Rihn again questioned why so few documents have been provided in the case, which was brought forth last year by liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
"He's supposed to be doing weekly investigative reports," Bailey-Rihn said. "I'm just having difficulty believing that Mr. Gableman did nothing for three months and received payment."
Fawcett said he has no idea if Gableman has been compiling the weekly reports.
Gableman was hired last summer by Vos, R-Rochester, to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. His contract expired at the close of December, but Vos has said he hopes to have the review finished by the end of February.
The case stems from one of three ongoing lawsuits filed by American Oversight over public records requests the organization filed last year. Attorneys for American Oversight have asked that Vos be held in contempt for not releasing the records sooner, while attorneys for Vos have said all available records have been provided.
Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to turn over records last November. She said on Monday she will decide at a future date whether to hold Vos in contempt.
She added on Monday that "ultimately the buck stops with Mr. Vos and his office to produce relevant documents."
Fawcett also said he did not try to obtain Gableman's records or ask him to provide documents in response to the initial request from American Oversight. Fawcett later said he notified Gableman of Bailey-Rihn's November court order seeking the records, however he added he could not remember if he specified what records were requested. He also noted he does not know what parameters Gableman used when searching for records.
Fawcett also said Gableman at times used text messages and a personal Yahoo email account to discuss his ongoing review. He added he does not know if Gableman uses other means of communication like Facebook Messenger, or encrypted messaging apps like Signal.
In a separate case, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Friday ordered Gableman's office to provide the court with documents responsive to a records request regarding his 2020 election review by Jan. 31. That order will only stand if the court has personal jurisdiction over the case, which the judge will review at a hearing Jan. 27.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Similarly, reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved.
