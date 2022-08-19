Attorney: Michael Gableman's firing has 'no effect' on pending litigation, subpoenas

Michael Gableman's recent dismissal from the Office of Special Counsel has no effect on subpoenas the office issued as part of the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election, an attorney representing the office contended in a Friday court filing.

Indiana attorney James Bopp wrote in a letter to Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ramirez that subpoenas sent last year demanding in-person meetings with mayors and local election officials in the state's five largest cities remain valid because those subpoenas were issued by the state Assembly, not Gableman, who was fired last Friday by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. While the former state Supreme Court Justice was dismissed from his role after criticizing Vos' commitment to the review, the Office of Special Counsel still exists, Bopp added.

"The absence of a person as Special Counsel may have an effect in the future if the Court orders the subpoenas to be enforced and depositions are to be taken, as the depositions are to be taken before the Special Counsel or his designee," Bopp wrote. "However, this can be cured in the future with the appointment of a Special Counsel and does not implicate the Court enforcing the subpoenas now."

The lawsuit was filed last year following Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time. In addition to the mayors, the lawsuit also lists Wisconsin Elections Commission member Ann Jacobs, Wisconsin Elections Commission employee Sarah Linske, state Division of Enterprise Technology director Trina Zanow, and city of Milwaukee employees Hannah Bubacz and David Henke.

In a separate lawsuit, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul last year challenged Gableman's authority to demand an in-person interview with the Wisconsin Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe. Kaul has argued demanding private interviews outside a public setting is illegal.

"It is the intention of Speaker Robin Vos to conclude the investigation in which the subpoenas at issue in this litigation were issued," Bopp wrote. "Because there are two cases in which the subpoenas are at issue and the other one wherein the Assembly, the Speaker, and the Office of Special Counsel are being sued, the Speaker is in consultation with his lawyers, and his lawyers will be in consultation with the lawyers in the other two cases, to ultimately determine what actions, if any, should be taken regarding the subpoenas."

Vos' office did not respond to a requests for comment this week on the status of the lawsuits related to the election review.

Bopp's letter follows a Thursday request from Ramirez on a status update on the case in light of Gableman's firing. A hearing has been scheduled in the case for Aug. 30.

Gableman was hired last summer by Vos, R-Rochester, following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to promote false claims of a "stolen" 2020 presidential election. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The taxpayer-funded review was initially budgeted $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.

Galbeman in March proposed that the Legislature consider the impossible task of decertifying the results of the election, but later backed off on that idea in a private memo to Vos, in which the former justice called the proposal a "practical impossibility." Decertification cannot happen under state law or the U.S. Constitution.

Vos fired Gableman last week, just three days after the longtime GOP lawmaker narrowly avoided being unseated by longshot candidate Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Trump and Gableman. Steen announced Thursday his plans to run against Vos as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 election.

Gableman's interest in the state's five largest cities was based on private election grants received by Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to help administer the 2020 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

However, Republicans contend CTCL showered money on Wisconsin's largest and most liberal areas in an effort to boost turnout for Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and that Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point last year.